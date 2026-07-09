Combine McDonald's Filet-O-Fish And Snack Wrap For A Unique Combo Never Seen On US Menus
While McDonald's is practically synonymous with the U.S., American customers sometimes get shorted on exciting menu items. Look at international menus, and you'll get jealous of some dishes that have never been offered stateside, such as Canada's Fish McWraps. Though they're no longer sold in the Great White North, either, you can recreate these seafood bites by mashing up McDonald's beloved Snack Wraps with a Filet-O-Fish.
Released by McDonald's Canada for a limited time in April 2025, Fish McWraps featured fried wild Alaskan pollock, the same fish used in a Filet-O-Fish. There was a Creamy Chipotle Wrap with chipotle sauce, tortilla chip strips, lettuce, cucumber, and tomato in a flour tortilla, and a Sweet Chili Wrap with lettuce, cucumber, and both a mayonnaise-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. These do sound similar to the chicken-based Snack Wraps, which were still available in Canada prior to their U.S. comeback in 2025. However, unlike their chicken-centric brethren, Fish McWraps have yet to swim to American shores.
If you're salivating at the idea of a Creamy Chipotle Fish McWrap, your best bet is to nicely ask your local McDonald's for a Spicy Snack Wrap with tomato added (it already comes with lettuce and Spicy Pepper Sauce), plus a Filet-O-Fish patty on the side. The staff might even be willing to pack the ingredients separately, and if so, you can just lay the tortilla flat, then top with the sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Break the fish patty in half, pile it on, roll the tortilla up, and you have a reasonable recreation.
How to recreate McDonald's Sweet Chili Fish McWrap
McDonald's Spicy Snack Wrap is a pretty good base for a makeshift Creamy Chipotle Fish McWrap, as the sauces used in each dish sound very similar. Fans describe the Snack Wrap's Spicy Pepper Sauce as tangy, sweet, mildly hot, and creamy, and back in 2025, tasters said much the same about the chipotle sauce in the Fish McWrap. If you're curious about the Sweet Chili Fish McWrap, though, you'll have to do a little more work to recreate it.
We recommend ordering a Filet-O-Fish patty alongside a Ranch Snack Wrap, as the ranch better imitates the mayo-style sauce in the Sweet Chili McWrap. For the chili part, try mixing McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce with its Spicy Buffalo Sauce. According to reviews of Sweet Chili McWraps, the sauce was much sweeter than it was spicy, so consider going heavier on the Sweet N' Sour. From there, just put the fish, sauces, and lettuce down on the tortilla, wrap it up, and enjoy.
Of course, if the staff at your McDonald's won't disassemble a Snack Wrap for you, you'll have to unroll it and take the chicken McCrispy Strip out before adding the other fillings. Both Snack Wraps also include cheese by default, whereas the Fish McWraps did not. But unless you've actually had a Fish McWrap and want to recreate the experience as faithfully as possible, a little cheese won't hurt — this hack is mainly about enjoying a tasty seafood twist on McDonald's classic wraps.