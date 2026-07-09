Combine McDonald's Filet-O-Fish And Snack Wrap For A Unique Combo Never Seen On US Menus

While McDonald's is practically synonymous with the U.S., American customers sometimes get shorted on exciting menu items. Look at international menus, and you'll get jealous of some dishes that have never been offered stateside, such as Canada's Fish McWraps. Though they're no longer sold in the Great White North, either, you can recreate these seafood bites by mashing up McDonald's beloved Snack Wraps with a Filet-O-Fish.

Released by McDonald's Canada for a limited time in April 2025, Fish McWraps featured fried wild Alaskan pollock, the same fish used in a Filet-O-Fish. There was a Creamy Chipotle Wrap with chipotle sauce, tortilla chip strips, lettuce, cucumber, and tomato in a flour tortilla, and a Sweet Chili Wrap with lettuce, cucumber, and both a mayonnaise-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. These do sound similar to the chicken-based Snack Wraps, which were still available in Canada prior to their U.S. comeback in 2025. However, unlike their chicken-centric brethren, Fish McWraps have yet to swim to American shores.

If you're salivating at the idea of a Creamy Chipotle Fish McWrap, your best bet is to nicely ask your local McDonald's for a Spicy Snack Wrap with tomato added (it already comes with lettuce and Spicy Pepper Sauce), plus a Filet-O-Fish patty on the side. The staff might even be willing to pack the ingredients separately, and if so, you can just lay the tortilla flat, then top with the sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Break the fish patty in half, pile it on, roll the tortilla up, and you have a reasonable recreation.