The Classic Dessert Henry Fonda Loved So Much And Requested In His Final Days

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Henry Fonda has quite the legacy, and we aren't just talking about being a war hero and an Academy Award-winning actor. Fonda was also known to whip up some delicious meals, many of which were hearty Midwestern staples that harken to his Nebraska roots. Any savory meal should be followed by a sweet treat. And the classic dessert Henry Fonda loved so much that he requested it during his final days is a root beer float.

As reported in an interview conducted by NPR with Susan Stamburg, host of NPR's "All Things Considered" and Scott Eyman, author of "Hank & Jim: The Fifty-Year Friendship of Henry Fonda and James Stewart," Fonda asked best friend James Stewart for a root beer float during his final days in the hospital when he dying from heart disease. Both war heroes and award-winning actors, James Stewart and Henry Fonda were first roommates upon arriving to Hollywood and remained best friends throughout their illustrious careers.

According to Stamburg, "In 1982, his last year, Fonda was in and out of the hospital. Jimmy Stewart visited him every day." During one visit to Fonda's bedside, Stewart sat beside his sleeping friend, when, said Eyman, "Fonda opened his eyes and said, 'well, where's my root beer float?' And at that point they knew he was going to live because Fonda was very serious about root beer floats." If ever there was a reason to keep living, a creamy, root beer float is one we can get behind.