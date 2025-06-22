Make This Dirty Soda-Style Take On A Root Beer Float With Just 3 Ingredients

From THC seltzers to psychedelic mushroom chocolate, the modern consumer is ditching traditional alcohol as the only way to enjoy a grown-up drink. Some foodies are riding the wave even further, skipping any brain-enhancing active ingredients altogether and instead turning to the realm of elevated mocktails and (yes) dirty sodas. If you haven't heard of it before, dirty soda is a popular non-alcoholic beverage that's been trending on TikTok (consumer base younger than 21) and dominating Utah (high concentration of folks with religious dietary restrictions) in recent years.

At its core, dirty soda is regular soda topped with flavored syrup and cream. From this essential foundation, dirty sodas can vary dramatically. Perhaps the greatest appeal of the dirty soda is its vast potential for customizability, which has also led to many home cooks trying their hand at creating new drink flavors and sharing them on social media. Today, we're taking a look at one dessert-inspired dirty soda flavor that's been getting some major traction online: The root beer float-a.

All it takes is three ingredients to make: Root beer, toasted marshmallow syrup, and half-and-half. In a pint glass loaded to the rim with crushed or pebble ice, fill with root beer, leaving about one inch of room. Then, add a generous slug of toasted marshmallow syrup and a splash of half-and-half, stirring to combine. A long-handled spoon works well, or you can press the lid on and swirl the drink by vigorously circling your wrist. Pop in a straw and enjoy.