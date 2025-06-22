Make This Dirty Soda-Style Take On A Root Beer Float With Just 3 Ingredients
From THC seltzers to psychedelic mushroom chocolate, the modern consumer is ditching traditional alcohol as the only way to enjoy a grown-up drink. Some foodies are riding the wave even further, skipping any brain-enhancing active ingredients altogether and instead turning to the realm of elevated mocktails and (yes) dirty sodas. If you haven't heard of it before, dirty soda is a popular non-alcoholic beverage that's been trending on TikTok (consumer base younger than 21) and dominating Utah (high concentration of folks with religious dietary restrictions) in recent years.
At its core, dirty soda is regular soda topped with flavored syrup and cream. From this essential foundation, dirty sodas can vary dramatically. Perhaps the greatest appeal of the dirty soda is its vast potential for customizability, which has also led to many home cooks trying their hand at creating new drink flavors and sharing them on social media. Today, we're taking a look at one dessert-inspired dirty soda flavor that's been getting some major traction online: The root beer float-a.
All it takes is three ingredients to make: Root beer, toasted marshmallow syrup, and half-and-half. In a pint glass loaded to the rim with crushed or pebble ice, fill with root beer, leaving about one inch of room. Then, add a generous slug of toasted marshmallow syrup and a splash of half-and-half, stirring to combine. A long-handled spoon works well, or you can press the lid on and swirl the drink by vigorously circling your wrist. Pop in a straw and enjoy.
Combine root beer, toasted marshmallow syrup, and half-and-half for the ultimate dirty float
It's worth mentioning that root beer and half-and-half can be found in pretty much any grocery store. The third (and arguably most crucial) ingredient to this "black cow" root beer float dupe — the toasted marshmallow syrup — might need to be ordered online. Luckily, many popular flavored syrup brands like Monin and Torani are widely available for making avant-garde bevy creations. A 25.4-ounce bottle of Torani toasted marshmallow syrup runs for $14.99 on Amazon, and, considering you'll only need a pump or two per drink, it's an investment that stretches a long way. Monin also makes a toasted marshmallow flavored syrup, and it reminds us of a cozy Bath & Body Works candle (in a good way).
For a fun birthday party, you could pair that dirty root beer float soda with these playful root beer float cupcakes. Or, for more dessert-like flair, skip the half-and-half and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the top of your cup. As it melts, the ice cream will trickle down into the drink for the creamy element. At brick-and-mortar chains like Swig, Sodalicious, and Fiiz, where fans can hit the drive-thru for their favorite dirty sodas, the drinks are typically served in large, tall cups, so feel free to bust out your largest drink receptacle for this reimagined float.