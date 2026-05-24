The Simple Extra Step That Makes Better Root Beer Floats Every Time
If you're a fan of root beer floats — or "black cows" as they are also called – chances are you've got your method of preparation on lock. Between the ideal choice of ice cream, the right brand of soda, and how to put everything together, this frosty treat can't be beat. With that said, there's one small step you might be overlooking that can take your root beer float to the next level of creamy, dreamy goodness. A YouTube video from the "Problem Solved" show explains that the secret to a perfect root beer float is keeping all the ingredients properly chilled during the assembly process.
While chilling your glass ahead of time will make your root beer float taste even better, this trick takes it one step further. After retrieving your glass from the freezer, fill it with your preferred amount of ice cream and then place it right back into the freezer for about 10 to 15 minutes. Doing so helps to firm up the texture of your ice cream before it comes into contact with the root beer, giving the float a thicker and more shake-like texture.
Prepping your root beer floats ahead of time is especially useful if you're making more than one. As long as there's ample room in your freezer for the frosty mugs filled with ice cream, it will truly elevate this simple sweet treat.
More tips for the best root beer float
While getting your root beer float ingredients extra cold is an important step, there's even more you can do to make your dessert especially delightful. When it comes to the root beer, your pouring technique is key. The "Problem Solved" show explains that you should take your chilled soda and pour it into the chilled mug of ice cream at an angle, doing so slowly, to avoid the float getting overly foamy. Rest in between pours to let the foam dissipate until your glass is complete.
As far as ice cream to root beer float ratios, this is, of course, a matter of personal preference. While the coldness of both ice cream and soda is important, getting the right balance will provide the most satisfaction. If your root beer float is especially thick, it's also a good idea to serve it with both a spoon and a wide straw for easier sipping.
Just one simple step of chilling the ice cream in your glass will be well worth the extra 10 to 15 minutes wait for the very best root beer float. You don't have to limit yourself to the classic combo, though. Consider using this trick with all the best ice cream and soda pairings for the perfect float.