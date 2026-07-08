This Over 100-Year-Old Midwest Iced Tea Cocktail Deserves A Revival At Your Next Cookout

Summertime calls for icy cold cocktails. Whether you're hosting a festive cookout or a small family barbecue, drinks are always on the cards, be they non-alcoholic or not. If you're looking for a new contender to add to the mix, there's an old Midwest cocktail that's worth stirring up for your next outdoor bash — especially if you're a fan of iced tea.

Today, a Hong Kong Cooler is known to many of us as a trendy, Asian-inspired drink featuring vodka, lychee, ginger, elderflower, and lime. But a drink of the same name existed in the Midwest in the early 20th century, and it was a totally different cocktail that played off the idea of a spiced, tropical iced tea.

A recipe for a punch named the Hong Kong Cooler that was printed in a local Wisconsin newspaper back in 1915 called for Ceylon tea, Jamaican rum, sugar, lemon, cloves, and maraschino cherries. The mixture was stirred together and poured over shaved ice and topped with candied orange peel, a mint leaf dipped in powdered sugar, and a few tablespoons of pineapple.

If you leave the fancy garnishes in the early 1900s, the Hong Kong Cooler is actually a pretty easy drink to batch up. Plus, it's delicious, refreshing, and sure to start a conversation.