Skip The Water And Brew Iced Tea With This Tropical — And Hydrating — Alternative

Iced tea has been a summertime staple for generations. With roots tracing all the way back to the 1800s, the simple drink is enjoyed all over the world, but it's particularly beloved in the U.S. It can be hard to tire of a classic store-bought Southern sweet tea, but if you are looking for a way to mix things up, you can give it some flair by making your own and reaching for one common ingredient: coconut water.

Coconut water gives iced tea a delicious tropical flavor, and it adds a subtle, natural sweetness. It also pairs well with earthy flavors, and it can elevate the floral notes of things like green tea. At the same time, it won't overpower the familiar tastes of black teas like English breakfast or Earl Grey.

Coconut water is also chock full of nutritious electrolytes like potassium and manganese, which support muscle function and blood sugar regulation, and it's extremely hydrating. It all makes for the perfect refreshing drink that can be made any way you like.