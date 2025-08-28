Skip The Water And Brew Iced Tea With This Tropical — And Hydrating — Alternative
Iced tea has been a summertime staple for generations. With roots tracing all the way back to the 1800s, the simple drink is enjoyed all over the world, but it's particularly beloved in the U.S. It can be hard to tire of a classic store-bought Southern sweet tea, but if you are looking for a way to mix things up, you can give it some flair by making your own and reaching for one common ingredient: coconut water.
Coconut water gives iced tea a delicious tropical flavor, and it adds a subtle, natural sweetness. It also pairs well with earthy flavors, and it can elevate the floral notes of things like green tea. At the same time, it won't overpower the familiar tastes of black teas like English breakfast or Earl Grey.
Coconut water is also chock full of nutritious electrolytes like potassium and manganese, which support muscle function and blood sugar regulation, and it's extremely hydrating. It all makes for the perfect refreshing drink that can be made any way you like.
How to make coconut water iced tea
All you need to do to incorporate coconut water and elevate your homemade iced tea is swap it in for some or all of the water you normally use. If you have a cold brew infuser, just steep about one tablespoon of tea leaves in two cups of coconut water for 10 minutes or so, add a little water, and serve over ice. To brew the iced tea with tea bags, just cover a few tea bags with boiling water in a large, heat-proof pitcher and leave them for about five minutes. Finally, stir in the coconut water after the tea is made.
You want to use at least one tea bag for every cup of water, and if you like your tea stronger, just leave the tea bags in the water for longer. Similarly, take them out sooner if you want a weaker taste. If you have a regular infuser, make the tea as you normally would. When it's ready, add the tea to an equal amount of coconut water and let it cool completely.
Amp up coconut iced tea with added flavors
You can add honey to make the iced tea sweeter, and a squeeze of lemon or lime will really make everything pop. Some ginger gives it a nice zing, as does fresh mint. If you want to skip the regular water completely, you can heat coconut water, so you could try brewing the tea bags in it directly. However, most recipes recommend diluting the flavor of coconut water slightly, and it's important to remember that even unsweetened coconut water contains at least 10 to 12 grams of sugar per 16-ounce serving.
If you just want to try using a little coconut water to start, you can pour some directly into brewed tea, but you might want to make sure it isn't already sweetened. Coconut water ice cubes are also a great option. You can experiment with different teas, like green, black, jasmine, and oolong, or try it with an Earl Grey sweet tea. Flavored coconut waters are also available and worth trying.