One Of Costco's Best Take-And-Bake Meals Can Be The Perfect BBQ Side Dish
Costco is known for wholesale deals, a stellar line of private label products, and a virally acclaimed food court. And one of the products the Kirkland brand excels at is take-and-bake meals. As barbecue season is in full swing, Costco has come out with the perfect take-and-bake meal to bring as a side dish.
Costco's Kirkland Signature BBQ mac and cheese ranked on our list of 9 Costco meals that taste better than takeout. Our reviewer loved the shredded Costco rotisserie chicken and diced bacon over a foundation of rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with a drizzle of barbecue sauce and shredded cheddar cheese. An hour stint in the oven means hands-off preparation with a decadently cheesy, meaty, and rich result.
Just as charro beans, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, and collard greens are classic barbecue sides packed with meat, so too can mac and cheese that's been upgraded with rotisserie chicken and bacon. Plus, the barbecue sauce drizzle and smoky bacon ties it into the barbecue theme, making it the perfect pairing for saucy ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.
Customer reviews and upgrades for Costco's BBQ chicken mac and cheese
Costco customers raved about the Kirkland BBQ chicken mac and cheese on Reddit. One customer gushed, "it is delicious! we cannot get enough of this stuff in our house... Literally everyone likes it, even the picky kiddos. I want to stuff my face with this all day." Despite the cheesy goodness and double protein, another Redditor thought that the BBQ chicken mac and cheese "surprisingly wasn't too heavy." Another Reddit review gave the dish a 10/10, stating that it "really elevates the regular mac."
While some naysayers thought the dish was a little over the top, all the more reason to transform it into a luxurious side dish to enjoy in smaller portions. You can spoon some macaroni and cheese over your next brisket sandwich, topping it off with an extra drizzle of barbecue sauce. You can always bring some spice and tang to cut through the richness of the dish with the help of your favorite hot sauce. Even a sprinkling of Creole seasoning or hot paprika would bring depth of flavor.