One Of Costco's Best Take-And-Bake Meals Can Be The Perfect BBQ Side Dish

Costco is known for wholesale deals, a stellar line of private label products, and a virally acclaimed food court. And one of the products the Kirkland brand excels at is take-and-bake meals. As barbecue season is in full swing, Costco has come out with the perfect take-and-bake meal to bring as a side dish.

Costco's Kirkland Signature BBQ mac and cheese ranked on our list of 9 Costco meals that taste better than takeout. Our reviewer loved the shredded Costco rotisserie chicken and diced bacon over a foundation of rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with a drizzle of barbecue sauce and shredded cheddar cheese. An hour stint in the oven means hands-off preparation with a decadently cheesy, meaty, and rich result.

Just as charro beans, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, and collard greens are classic barbecue sides packed with meat, so too can mac and cheese that's been upgraded with rotisserie chicken and bacon. Plus, the barbecue sauce drizzle and smoky bacon ties it into the barbecue theme, making it the perfect pairing for saucy ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.