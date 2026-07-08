The Dramatic Cabinet Color That (Almost) Never Works In A Small Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so why shouldn't it reflect your boldest desires? Color is an easy, accessible way to personalize the most frequently used room in your house, whether through paint, tiling, or built-in fixtures like cabinets. But not so fast: If your kitchen is of a humble size, installing dramatically dark cabinetry may mean sacrificing some invaluable visual real estate.

Much like how you should never install large features like floor-to-ceiling pantries or bulky islands in a small kitchen, dark cabinets may overwhelm your space by sucking up all of the room's precious light and thereby shrinking it — visually, if not literally. Sure, a set of dark green or even warm-toned black cabinets will give your kitchen a touch of intimate sophistication, but in most cases, an already-cramped room will only feel more so with dark, hulking boxes jutting out over your counters.

Design is subjective, of course, and this isn't a hard-and-fast rule (more on that later). But if you really want your tiny kitchen to feel as stylish as possible, these timeless kitchen cabinet colors provide plenty of personality. Some of these alternatives, like matte black and navy blue, even offer a darker flair.