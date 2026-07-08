There's A Better Way To Customize Starbucks Drinks Without Frustrating Everyone Behind You

It's a scenario many Starbucks customers hate to find themselves in: Stuck in a line for coffee that's being held up at the front by someone with an overly complicated order. While there's something satisfying about getting your drink made exactly the way you like it, you may end up frustrating everyone behind you.

Fortunately for coffee drinkers with even the most meticulous orders, customizing drinks can easily be done on the Starbucks app. Rather than waiting in a never-ending line, thirsty customers can order their drink just how they like it and get on with their day.

Getting your drink right can be a lengthy process, especially if you want to customize an old Starbucks favorite or try something new. While making their order, customers can choose everything from the type of milk to the level of sweetness to the amount of caffeine. With so many possibilities, Starbucks claims there are an eye-popping 170,000 possible drink combinations. But the customization doesn't stop there. When factoring in different sizes, toppings, syrups, milks and the like, Bloomberg estimates the number is closer to 300 billion.