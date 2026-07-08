There's A Better Way To Customize Starbucks Drinks Without Frustrating Everyone Behind You
It's a scenario many Starbucks customers hate to find themselves in: Stuck in a line for coffee that's being held up at the front by someone with an overly complicated order. While there's something satisfying about getting your drink made exactly the way you like it, you may end up frustrating everyone behind you.
Fortunately for coffee drinkers with even the most meticulous orders, customizing drinks can easily be done on the Starbucks app. Rather than waiting in a never-ending line, thirsty customers can order their drink just how they like it and get on with their day.
Getting your drink right can be a lengthy process, especially if you want to customize an old Starbucks favorite or try something new. While making their order, customers can choose everything from the type of milk to the level of sweetness to the amount of caffeine. With so many possibilities, Starbucks claims there are an eye-popping 170,000 possible drink combinations. But the customization doesn't stop there. When factoring in different sizes, toppings, syrups, milks and the like, Bloomberg estimates the number is closer to 300 billion.
Drink customization made easy
Even for those who aren't huge fans of apps, the Starbucks app makes ordering your favorite customized drink very easy. After selecting your drink on the app — let's say a simple hot, medium-roast coffee or a classic cold brew — you can customize to your heart's content. The app offers six categories of customization — add-ins, toppings, espresso/shots, flavors, sweeteners and cold foams — and it takes seconds to order.
Customizing goes beyond coffee too. App-savvy drink enthusiasts can also customize energy drinks, lemonade energy refreshers, and even hot chocolate. Once you've got your drink order down pat, you can use some simple Starbucks app hacks, like selecting a personal cup to your order for extra points. You can also figure out which customizations to avoid so you don't get the stink eye from baristas.
For those in a hurry or those who don't like reciting a grocery-list length order to a busy Starbucks barista, ordering on the app can make things much simpler. Plus, if you're more of a drive-thru fan, you can order on the app, grab your coffee from the comfort of your car and avoid long lines and angry stares from customers hankering for a java boost.