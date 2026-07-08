The Discontinued Dairy Queen Treat That We'll Likely Never See On Menus Again

Dairy Queen lovers across the internet have shared their favorite things about the Breeze. In one Reddit thread, a user shares a 1995 ad for Blizzards and Breezes, which sparked a great deal of nostalgia. One commenter wrote, "Omg memory unlocked! I totally forgot about these. I loved the walnut fudge one." Another Reddit user said, "I miss those. I always got a strawberry one as a kid when I went to Dairy Queen." Elsewhere, on Instagram, a commenter noted, "I remember my mother getting the mint chocolate chip breeze. Why do we lose all this great stuff for nothing or garbage[?]"

Given the ubiquity of frozen yogurt shops at the time, it's a wonder why the Breeze wasn't able to ride the proverbial wave of popularity during its brief time on Dairy Queen menus. Those that still miss the treat have not sat in silence, though. Some fans have taken to circulating their own petitions calling for the Breeze to mount a comeback. A commenter on Reddit echoes this by saying, "I never tried Breeze...seems overdue for a comeback since ice cream alternatives are hot again."

If you find yourself missing the Dairy Queen Breeze, you can always try making your own at home. The simplest homemade frozen yogurt requires only three easy ingredients, and you can blend this with your choice of mix-ins, including fruit, nuts, or even decadent candies. Though it won't be the same as the discontinued Dairy Queen dessert, it's still sure to satisfy.