One Risky Kitchen Staple Stains Granite, And It's Probably Already On Your Countertop

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Regardless of how new your kitchen installation is, stains on the countertop inevitably give it an aged and messy look. If you opted for granite countertops, you might have weighed the cost against the granite's lifespan and durability, but hard-wearing doesn't necessarily mean impervious to stains.

Even if you're at the ready to wipe up spills as they happen, granite is a natural stone with porous characteristics, so oil gets quickly absorbed into the tiny holes in its surface. At this point, you might've realized the mistake you've been making with granite: storing oil bottles on the counter. Any residual drops on the bottom can easily result in a ring-shaped stain on the counter.

Simply wiping the stain won't remove the oil that's made its way down into the granite. The good news is that the stain isn't necessarily permanent, but the quicker you can get to it, the better chance you have of removing it.

For freshly spilled oil or grease, blot it immediately with a paper towel, but avoid wiping because you don't want to spread it to the clean areas and embed it deeper into the stone. Once you've soaked up as much as you can, you can wash away any residue with warm soapy water and a soft cloth. For stains that have already sunken in, you'll need to mix up a paste of water and baking soda. Spread it over the stain, and cover with plastic wrap so the paste has more time to draw out the oil before it dries. Let it sit for at least 24 hours before scraping off the dried paste and washing and drying the counter.