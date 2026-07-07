This Classic Hot Sub Is The Best Publix Sandwich In The Deli
If you live in the Southeastern United States — particularly Florida – or ever find yourself there, one grocery chain you need to know is Publix. Known for its iconic catchphrase, "Where shopping is a pleasure," the supermarket is home to a variety of must-have items, particularly from its deli counter. Of the most popular Publix subs to choose from, Tasting Table ranked one true classic in the top spot: the Homestyle Beef Meatball Sub.
Our reviewer found that while this classic sub sandwich might not be much to look at, it absolutely delivers where it matters most: flavor. Striking an excellent balance between taste and texture, it contains a simple trio of meatballs, sliced provolone cheese, and hearty marinara sauce. The writer emphasizes the complexity of the tomato sauce and how its slow-cooked taste is a cut above a basic puree. What's more? They remark about how the toasted roll ties everything together with a unique taste that's both filling and fulfilling. Describing the cheese pull as "epic," it comes as no surprise that this particular PubSub comes from a spot ranked among grocery store chains with a well-regarded deli counter.
What fans are saying about the Homestyle Beef Meatball Sub
If it's your first time at Publix, stopping at the deli counter is a requisite. Though there are several different options, the classic meatball sub is ideal for crave-worthy comfort food. Publix customers rave about the reliability of this sandwich, noting that it's the best option in all of Florida.
One Redditor enthuses, "I love the taste of the Publix meatball sub. So delicious." Elsewhere, a user shares, "When I was pregnant, I had the meatball sub [one or two] days a week. It was one of the few things that I craved." Another person claiming to be a Publix employee notes, "The meatball sub is the only sub I really eat in the rare time I actually want a sub (due to making dozens a day), though I dress it up to bring out a little flavor..."
While these positive posts perpetuate the sub's popularity, there are those who say this classic deli offering is overrated. Some call the sub bland, whereas others decry the tomato sauce as being overly sweet. A commenter mentions, "Publix's meatball sub needs a full overhaul it tastes awful & the texture is awful too. I love a good meatball sub but it's a 0/10." Still, for those popping into a Publix, this classic sandwich might just be worth a try to taste and decide for yourself.