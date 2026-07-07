This Classic Hot Sub Is The Best Publix Sandwich In The Deli

If it's your first time at Publix, stopping at the deli counter is a requisite. Though there are several different options, the classic meatball sub is ideal for crave-worthy comfort food. Publix customers rave about the reliability of this sandwich, noting that it's the best option in all of Florida.

One Redditor enthuses, "I love the taste of the Publix meatball sub. So delicious." Elsewhere, a user shares, "When I was pregnant, I had the meatball sub [one or two] days a week. It was one of the few things that I craved." Another person claiming to be a Publix employee notes, "The meatball sub is the only sub I really eat in the rare time I actually want a sub (due to making dozens a day), though I dress it up to bring out a little flavor..."

While these positive posts perpetuate the sub's popularity, there are those who say this classic deli offering is overrated. Some call the sub bland, whereas others decry the tomato sauce as being overly sweet. A commenter mentions, "Publix's meatball sub needs a full overhaul it tastes awful & the texture is awful too. I love a good meatball sub but it's a 0/10." Still, for those popping into a Publix, this classic sandwich might just be worth a try to taste and decide for yourself.