The 8 Best Foods To Pair With Rum
Whether you prefer sipping a cocktail solo, with snacks, or alongside a meal, one thing is for certain: some pairings just work better than others. When it comes to rum, the liquor is made in a variety of styles that affect its pairing potential. From white rum to darker aged varieties, the flavor profile can vary greatly, offering a wide array of cocktail styles and food pairings to enjoy. To understand the best foods to pair with rum, we decided to reach out to some experts in the field. Bartenders, mixologists, beverage directors, and more all offered some input to guide your rum and food pairing journey.
As Oscar Simoza, Spirits Director at The Wig Shop, jm Curley, and Bogie's Place in Boston, puts it, "Rum is the social butterfly of the spirits world; it gets along with just about everyone." That said, it still requires a certain finesse to ensure the characteristics of a particular rum stand up to their full potential. "My goal is never to keep ingredients apart, it's more like being a good host at a dinner party and making sure nobody dominates the conversation," he adds, further highlighting the fluidity of the spirit and its ability to morph into different pairings. With that in mind, read on for the best foods to pair with rum.
Corn-based foods
Oscar Simoza's experience with rum was originally centered around Cuba Libres, a simple mixed drink consisting of rum and Coca-Cola. The Venezuelan native habitually paired the drink with arepas, a classic corn-based comfort food, leading him to view the pairing as seamless. "A good arepa, a pupusa, a little butter, plenty of cheese, and some sort of protein, preferably chicken, and I'm a very happy human," he shares. Although the fillings can vary, the foundation of arepas and pupusas is corn, offering a sweet, toasted flavor that works well with rum.
Simoza hasn't abandoned this combination, and shares that one of the pairings he currently promotes consists of a rum cocktail made with guava and a cocktail served with pupusas. The corn-flour griddle cakes are many times stuffed with ingredients like beans and cheese. "It's the kind of combination that reminds me why food and drinks are always better when they tell a story," he comments. "Sometimes I want harmony, where the flavors naturally complement one another. Other times I want contrast, using acidity, freshness, or texture to create tension," Simoza details.
Corn and rum are a natural match thanks to overlapping qualities like sweet aromas, with aged rums displaying vanilla and caramel notes. Additionally, the toasted element of these foods offers a pleasant contrast that adds dimension to the pairing.
Tropical fruits and citrus
As evidenced by countless rum cocktails, the liquor works well with a wide array of tropical fruits and citrus. Consequently, this translates to food pairings as well. Ray Liang, Bar Director of the AO Hospitality Group, comments, "Rum is very versatile because it can move between tropical, spicy, rich, and savory flavors." Fruits like pineapple, mango, passionfruit, guava, and coconut are all classic pairings with rum drinks and can be incorporated into salads, sauces, meat dishes, and desserts to highlight their complementary nature. These tropical notes are often more present in certain styles of rum from Jamaica.
Meanwhile, citrus fruit flavors are more common in white rum, and consequently, work well in dishes paired with the spirit. John Meisler, Vice President of Sales at Serralles USA (the importer and distributor behind Don Q Rum), notes that "Citrus fruits like lime and grapefruit are essential because they cut through alcohol and lift the oak-driven structure." Liang adds, "White rum is best when I want a pairing to feel clean, bright, and refreshing." Although most dishes won't be primarily citrus-focused, preparations like citrus dressings, seafood that's heavily flavored with citrus, salads featuring sliced citrus, and citrusy desserts are all great matches for white rum.
Chocolate and desserts
With its rich aromas, dark or aged rum works wonders paired with chocolate and assorted desserts, according to Ray Liang. Oscar Simoza explains that the typical notes of vanilla, caramel, molasses, spice, dried fruit, and oak all complement sweet treats made with chocolate and baking spice by picking up on these flavor nuances within the desserts. In fact, Craig Schoettler, Executive Director of Beverage and Corporate Mixologist for MGM Resorts International, comments that "Desserts are the easiest and most natural category of dishes to pair with rum."
The type of dessert and rum in question can influence the specific pairing depending on the components involved. For example, Schoettler recommends serving a baked Alaska with a rum Old Fashioned. Considering the dessert can be flambéd with rum, it's a seamless match. Meanwhile, Schoettler suggests, "For a richer dessert, a decadent baba au rhum served with an aged Guyanese rum is fantastic." Here, the bold notes of the rum and dessert are matched, ensuring neither is lost on the palate. Alternatively, John Meisler reaches for bitter, bold flavors in his dessert pairings. "Even espresso-style rum cocktails can work when there is roasted or bitter chocolate character in the food, creating a bridge between bitterness, sweetness, and tannin," he explains.
Seafood
Although it may be a bit trickier to find the ideal pairing for brown or aged rum and seafood, white rum and seafood are a natural match. Tana Kokanot, Head Bartender at Jeong Yuk Jeom, notes that white rum's bright and refreshing character makes it more suitable for seafood. John Meisler points to the fact that it offers more clarity of flavor, including aromatics like citrus peel, green banana, sugarcane, and tropical fruit. "These profiles work especially well with fresh, high-acid, or lightly cooked dishes such as ceviche, shellfish, white fish, and grilled chicken," he explains.
For example, Willy Shine, Beverage Director of Carver Road Hospitality NYC, is a fan of serving a rum cocktail that riffs on a French 75 alongside hamachi, aka Japanese yellowtail. As he describes, "The cocktail's freshness enhances the seafood while its complexity complements the dish without overpowering it." For an even simpler option, a classic Mojito cocktail made with white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint is a perfect pairing for seafood. The bright and herbaceous flavors in the cocktail are just as welcome in a seafood dish. Similarly, Ray Liang points to a Daiquiri as a good choice to serve with seafood, thanks to its pure rum character and citrusy aromas.
Salads and appetizers
Much like white rum makes a great pairing for citrusy flavors and seafood, it works notably well with salads and light appetizers. Tana Kokanot points to its bright and refreshing character, which makes it a suitable pairing for more delicate dishes. That said, John Meisler points out that "The biggest challenge is not incompatibility but imbalance," and adds that "Very delicate ingredients tend to disappear." If you're pairing salads or simple appetizers with rum, make sure to avoid versions of the spirit that are barrel-aged and boast tannins or a hearty spice profile.
Thanks to its cleaner, more pure flavor profile, white rum is more suitable for fresh-tasting salads. Ray Liang suggests herbs, cucumber, and melon as great matches, so why not elevate your watermelon salad with cucumber and fresh mint? Meanwhile, you'll want to pair it with delicate appetizers like cucumber and cream cheese tea sandwiches, caprese skewers, veggie crostini, or hummus and crudités for a balanced match. If you're mixing up fizzy white rum cocktails, like a Mojito or Rum Fizz, you could even take advantage of their palate-cleansing properties and serve them with fried snacks.
Roasted or barbecued meats
With their bolder character, Oscar Simoza notes that dark rums make a good match for roasted or barbecued meats. Similarly, Tana Kokanot comments that subtly charred meats offer a natural pairing with rum. Specifically, Kokanot points to Diplomático rum from Venezuela as a great option to serve with grilled meats, including dishes with Korean barbecue influences. "The slight sweetness and spice in the rum can enhance the caramelization from the grill while softening savory and smoky flavors," she explains. She further points to the caramel, vanilla, and dried fruit aromas in the rum as natural bridges for the pairing.
John Meisler's reasoning is that "On the savory side, rum responds best to ingredients with weight and natural fat," and notes that roasted meat, among other foods, "create a platform where tannins and barrel spice can interact with richness." He compares it to red wines that are aged in oak, which pair especially well with grilled ribeye and braised meats. Importantly, these bolder styles of rum also work well with rich sauces and reductions, which are often served alongside grilled meat dishes.
Grilled vegetables
The grill provides a smoky, charred element to any ingredient cooked over it, and vegetables are no exception. As John Meisler explains, the aromas that come from the cooking process work seamlessly with rums that are aged in barrels and have caramelized notes. When mixed in Old Fashioned-style cocktails, he notes that pairings with roasted vegetables and caramelized or smoky hints make a great match. "Ingredients like sweet potatoes, plantains, bell peppers, cinnamon, and cardamom are especially effective because they mirror the natural flavor development found in aged rum," he describes.
Meanwhile, for a lighter pairing, Oscar Simoza likes to serve Mojitos or Daiquiris with grilled vegetables. He notes the simple nature of the pairing as ideal in certain contexts. "If a cocktail requires a flowchart to explain, it might be asking too much of the food," he says, and notes that a Daiquiri and food on the grill are always a winning match. Ultimately, it comes down to balance. If the grilled vegetables are served with fresh flavors like tzatziki, then the lighter rum cocktail may be more suitable. On the other hand, if they're served with a smoky baba ganoush, you'll be better off with a bolder aged rum cocktail.
Sweet and sour meats
Whereas grilled and roasted meats offer a backbone of smoky, charred flavors to pair with rum, sweet and sour meats bring in a whole new dimension to the pairing. Ray Liang describes, "On the savory side, I like rum with duck, pork, shrimp, and sweet-and-sour elements because they bring out rum's depth without overpowering the dish." Ingredients like sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, fruit juice, and ketchup come together to create a balance of sweet, salty, and tangy flavors, which are bold enough to pair with more complex rums.
Liang recommends choosing brown or aged rums to pair with meats prepared with sweet-and-sour sauce. He describes the caramel, vanilla, oak, dried fruit, and baking spice flavors as particularly suitable for the multitude of flavors in the dish. Not to mention, as a spirit made from distilled sugarcane, rum is a welcome accompaniment to complement the sweetness of the sauce.