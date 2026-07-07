The 8 Best Foods To Pair With Rum

Whether you prefer sipping a cocktail solo, with snacks, or alongside a meal, one thing is for certain: some pairings just work better than others. When it comes to rum, the liquor is made in a variety of styles that affect its pairing potential. From white rum to darker aged varieties, the flavor profile can vary greatly, offering a wide array of cocktail styles and food pairings to enjoy. To understand the best foods to pair with rum, we decided to reach out to some experts in the field. Bartenders, mixologists, beverage directors, and more all offered some input to guide your rum and food pairing journey.

As Oscar Simoza, Spirits Director at The Wig Shop, jm Curley, and Bogie's Place in Boston, puts it, "Rum is the social butterfly of the spirits world; it gets along with just about everyone." That said, it still requires a certain finesse to ensure the characteristics of a particular rum stand up to their full potential. "My goal is never to keep ingredients apart, it's more like being a good host at a dinner party and making sure nobody dominates the conversation," he adds, further highlighting the fluidity of the spirit and its ability to morph into different pairings. With that in mind, read on for the best foods to pair with rum.