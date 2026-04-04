The Best Way To Serve Arepas Is Actually The Most Simple

Arepas have been found in Central and South American homes for centuries for good reason. These satisfying corn cakes are versatile and delicious. Made from pre-cooked white or yellow cornmeal known as masarepa, these golden pieces can be baked, fried, or griddled to produce a crusty exterior that conceals a soft and tender middle. The pieces offer an easy pocket for ingredients to be stuffed inside. Yet as elaborate as a recipe can become, sometimes the simplest method is best, and arepas are clear examples of this notion.

The combination of butter, cheese, and avocado is a triple threat that is commonly paired with arepas found in Venezuela and Colombia, and there's a reason why. Just like a crusty baguette, a pat of salty butter turns a freshly-made arepa into a bite of beauty. While arepas are warm, cheese can be tucked inside, and mozzarella, cotija, or queso blanco or fresco softens smoothly into the center. For an earthy, buttery addition, avocado can be included to insert a creamy richness that elevates a simple arepa to something even more special.