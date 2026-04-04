The Best Way To Serve Arepas Is Actually The Most Simple
Arepas have been found in Central and South American homes for centuries for good reason. These satisfying corn cakes are versatile and delicious. Made from pre-cooked white or yellow cornmeal known as masarepa, these golden pieces can be baked, fried, or griddled to produce a crusty exterior that conceals a soft and tender middle. The pieces offer an easy pocket for ingredients to be stuffed inside. Yet as elaborate as a recipe can become, sometimes the simplest method is best, and arepas are clear examples of this notion.
The combination of butter, cheese, and avocado is a triple threat that is commonly paired with arepas found in Venezuela and Colombia, and there's a reason why. Just like a crusty baguette, a pat of salty butter turns a freshly-made arepa into a bite of beauty. While arepas are warm, cheese can be tucked inside, and mozzarella, cotija, or queso blanco or fresco softens smoothly into the center. For an earthy, buttery addition, avocado can be included to insert a creamy richness that elevates a simple arepa to something even more special.
The sweet beauty of simplicity
Although a combo of butter, cheese, and/or avocado might be a simply perfect way to serve arepas, it's far from the only way. Because arepas have a mild, neutral corn flavor, they don't compete with other foods served alongside — or inside — them. A fried egg arepa made with a cook-twice method is a satisfying breakfast option, but black beans and shredded beef can be spooned inside a halved arepa for a heartier presentation. Arepas can also be steered into a sweeter lane by swiping jam or honey onto the top or drizzling condensed milk onto warm pieces. Sweet or savory, arepas can make their way onto the kitchen table any time of day, for early morning meals, pre-dinner snacks, or the center of the meal itself.
Though following an easy arepas recipe is a straightforward process, there are plenty of mistakes that can ruin homemade arepas, like under-mixing the dough or cooking pieces at too high a heat. Once mastered, however, homemade arepas can earn a regular spot in the weekly meal rotation, appearing in everything from an upgraded ice cream sandwich to a side for a comforting bowl of soup to a pocket containing hearty fillings like meat, cheese, beans, or fried plantains.