The Key For Incredible Fried Egg Arepas Is Cooking Them Twice

If you visit Colombia or Venezuela, chances are much greater than zero that you end up with an arepa in your mouth at some point. The corn flour bread is a daily staple in those countries, and for good reason — even the simplest recipe offers a delicious piece of cooked bread, a perfect side to any meal. A heartier variation, though, is the twice-cooked arepa de huevo, or arepa stuffed with egg.

This particular version of the bread comes from the coastal region of Colombia and is a mainstay of Barranquilla and Cartagena. For an easy arepa de huevo, follow a standard arepa recipe. But as you complete the dough-making process through the first fry, save a small ball of dough for later. Once your arepas are golden brown on both sides and cool to the touch, it's time to crack open those eggs and get cooking again.

Slice open a hole of about 1 ½ to 2 inches on the side of the bread. Crack the egg into the pocket (you may need to use a bowl or other container to make the transfer clean), seal the hole with a small bit of the dough you saved earlier, then repeat with all arepas. Fry the arepas again, around three to four minutes, then remove.