The 3 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Homemade Arepas

Arepas are one of the many types of flatbread that we love to cook since they only take three ingredients to make. But as anyone who's tried cooking arepas themself knows, getting the texture and consistency right is easier said than done. To learn more about common mistakes people are making with their homemade arepas, we reached out to Ronaldo Linares, private chef and media personality.

"I think the most common mistake people make is not adding enough water to the dough," Linares told Tasting Table. "The second is underworking it — you need to knead the arepa dough well to achieve the perfect texture. Lastly, not cooking it at the right temperature can ruin the final result"

These are some great insights that can really help you fine tune your arepa game. The unfortunate thing about making arepas is that it's a little difficult to convey just what arepa dough should look and feel like. While corn flour products will often give instructions on how to make arepas on the package, they don't always give enough details for newcomers to truly understand what they should be looking for. Luckily, the recipe for arepas is easy, so even if it takes some work to fine tune the dough, this is one skill you won't have to learn twice.