What Exactly Is The Alice Springs Chicken At Outback Steakhouse And How Did It Get Its Name?

Aussie-themed Outback Steakhouse is a giant of steakhouse chains in the U.S. famed for its Bloomin' Onion appetizer and a variety of beef-based offerings. However, one chicken entree has received some notability for its unique title and cheesy taste. If you've ever wondered, Outback's Alice Springs Chicken is a dish that just so happens to be named for an Australian town.

The eponymous area of Australia's Northern Territory is well-known for its desert setting and opportunities for outdoor activities. While Alice Springs is the place for which Outback Steakhouse's chicken is named, it would seem that the tie-in is in name alone. The dish is made up of grilled chicken breast accented with a hearty topping of bacon and sautéed mushrooms, a dynamic duo of melty cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a zingy honey mustard sauce. Offered along with your choice of two sides, this meal is by no means a desert. It's much closer to an abundant oasis.

One of the most significant facts you should know about Outback Steakhouse is that the chain, while actually hailing from Florida, takes its Australian-adjacent branding quite seriously. In addition to Alice Springs Chicken, other Aussie-inspired menu item names include Jackaroo Pork Chops, Canberra Chopped Steak, and Queensland Chicken & Shrimp Pasta, among others — all named for Australian places or terms. More than its attention-getting name, many Outback Steakhouse fans have enthusiastically sought out copycat recipes for the Alice Springs Chicken over the years.