What Exactly Is The Alice Springs Chicken At Outback Steakhouse And How Did It Get Its Name?
Aussie-themed Outback Steakhouse is a giant of steakhouse chains in the U.S. famed for its Bloomin' Onion appetizer and a variety of beef-based offerings. However, one chicken entree has received some notability for its unique title and cheesy taste. If you've ever wondered, Outback's Alice Springs Chicken is a dish that just so happens to be named for an Australian town.
The eponymous area of Australia's Northern Territory is well-known for its desert setting and opportunities for outdoor activities. While Alice Springs is the place for which Outback Steakhouse's chicken is named, it would seem that the tie-in is in name alone. The dish is made up of grilled chicken breast accented with a hearty topping of bacon and sautéed mushrooms, a dynamic duo of melty cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a zingy honey mustard sauce. Offered along with your choice of two sides, this meal is by no means a desert. It's much closer to an abundant oasis.
One of the most significant facts you should know about Outback Steakhouse is that the chain, while actually hailing from Florida, takes its Australian-adjacent branding quite seriously. In addition to Alice Springs Chicken, other Aussie-inspired menu item names include Jackaroo Pork Chops, Canberra Chopped Steak, and Queensland Chicken & Shrimp Pasta, among others — all named for Australian places or terms. More than its attention-getting name, many Outback Steakhouse fans have enthusiastically sought out copycat recipes for the Alice Springs Chicken over the years.
What fans enjoy about the Alice Springs Chicken
Though the chain's primary fare is, of course, steak, there's no denying that the Alice Springs Chicken is one of the Outback dishes with the highest protein. Filled with lean poultry protein, crisp bacon, meaty mushrooms, and a pair of melted cheeses, it definitely sticks to your ribs. Further, the tang of the honey mustard sauce helps bring all the flavors together in each satisfying bite.
Diners have taken to the internet to share their preferences for copycat style meals inspired by the Aussie-themed chain's mouthwatering menu item. One user on Reddit, an alleged host at one Outback location, details the process thoroughly. Begin by making your own honey mustard, cooking the bacon, sautéing the mushrooms and onions, and then setting everything aside. Next, season and grill the chicken breasts and add the honey mustard to the chicken right before it finishes cooking before adding cheese and baking it in the oven until the cheese melts.
Others online recommend making your own tweaks to the dish for improved flavor. Another Redditor shared their recipe, noting that they added Colby and pepper jack cheese in lieu of the traditional cheddar and Monterey Jack combination. If cooking this dish at home, you can always try your own spin on the classic Outback Steakhouse tastes. Just don't forget the Aussie-inspired sides by making your own Bloomin' Onion at home.