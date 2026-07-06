Repurpose Old Cans Into The Ultimate Plastic Grocery Bag Dispensers With This Simple DIY

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We all grocery shop, and along the way, our collections of plastic bags grow. As of 2026, a dozen states have completely banned single-use plastic bags, but that means they're still a fact of life in most places in the U.S. — and they seem to appear at restaurant and convenience stores, too. Many of us keep plastic bags with the intent to reuse them, and since the entire reason behind the bans is sustainability, it feels like a compromise to get the most use out of these bags as possible. The problem is, hanging on to them gets messy. When you're taking measures to keep your kitchen organized, balls of plastic bags can really get in the way and take up space.

Fortunately, there's a solution, and best of all, it's also eco-friendly as it upcycles a kitchen staple you might otherwise throw away. All you need is a larger can, like one for coffee, baby formula, powdered milk, or mixed nuts. This sturdy size often comes with an easily cuttable (and flexible) plastic lid. Thoroughly clean the can before outlining and cutting a rectangle in the middle. Next, as one DIY expert demonstrates on YouTube, simply link your plastic bags together (this part may take a while). They'll go into the can as it becomes a dispenser. Think of it like a tissue box: as you pull each new bag, another pops up.