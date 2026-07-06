Does Trader Joe's Product Feedback Form Really Bring Back Discontinued Items?

Anyone who is a devoted fan of Trader Joe's knows that their favorite products are liable to disappear from the shelf at any moment. The grocery chain is beloved for its wide selection of unique items, which means it's constantly rolling out new experiments. And in the relatively small stores, that means something else has to go. The internet is littered with laments over customers' favorite retired Trader Joe's foods, like the Honey Butter Potato Chips and jarred arrabbiata sauce. But did you know that Trader Joe's has a dedicated feedback form where you can request that it bring back discontinued items? It's true, but it's not clear how likely it is to actually move the needle.

To Trader Joe's credit, it does sometimes bring back discontinued items, like last year, when it brought back the Mini Chicken Tacos it discontinued in 2021. There is not always a reason given for why certain items are brought back — at least part of the reason for the chicken tacos going away may have had to do with supplier issues as opposed to popularity, but it stands to reason that fan outcry is part of the equation.

Several customers say items that they requested via the feedback form actually returned shortly after. A Reddit user notes at least one clear success story, saying, "polenta! When it came back to stores the internal memo was 'returning due to enough customer feedback.'" Another Redditor notes, "I asked for the frozen pizza crusts to be brought back and they did!"