Why The US Beef Industry Once Sued Oprah Winfrey For Over $10 Million In Damages

Long before YouTube and TikTok, it was cable television, popular cooking shows, and daytime talkshows that reigned supreme. Those too young to remember "The Oprah Winfrey Show" may not understand the cultural impact that it once had. The daytime talkshow ran from 1986 to 2011 for 25 seasons, launching careers and spotlighting authors with Oprah's Book Club. For better or worse, Oprah's influence was undeniable, which is why a group of executives from the cattle industry once sued the beloved talk show host over her comments about not eating beef back in the late '90s.

In the "Dangerous Food" segment of an April 1996 episode of the talkshow, Winfrey's guest, former cattle ranger Howard Lyman, spotlighted the risk of "mad cow disease" spreading in the United States. "Doesn't that concern you all a little bit right there, hearing that?" Winfrey replied (via YouTube). "It has just stopped me cold from eating another burger!"

For some background, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) is commonly referred to as mad cow disease, which is a fatal disease that affects a cow's central nervous system. BSE spreads when cattle eat contaminated feed that has been supplemented with parts of (unknowingly) infected cattle. In the late '80s and '90s, "mad cow disease" was increasingly seen in British cattle, leading to worldwide panic and the banning of most imported cattle and livestock to the United States. With that fear on their minds, Texas cattlemen pushed back.