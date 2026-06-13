Why America Banned This Common Type Of Beef

The phrase "mechanically separated meat" doesn't exactly make one's mouth water, but for years, it was a common method for processed beef products. It's created once an animal has been fully processed; the leftover carcass of bones and tissue are squeezed through a high-pressure machine. What emerges is a finely textured meat paste used in certain processed foods like hot dogs or chicken nuggets, but in 2004, mechanically separated beef was banned, setting off one of the worst food recalls in U.S. history.

Concern over mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), which had originated in the United Kingdom was the reason for the ban, particularly after a cow was infected in Washington state in 2003. Scientists figured out the infectious proteins were concentrated in the cow's brain, spinal cord, and other nervous tissues. The fear was that these tiny bits of tissue could potentially enter the finished product while being mechanically separated, increasing the risk of infection to humans. The USDA moved surprisingly quickly and tightened its meat-processing regulations, leading to the formal prohibition of mechanically separated beef in human food.

Interestingly, mechanically separated meat is still allowed in poultry and pork. In fact, it's actually how bologna is made. The general consensus was that BSE is a unique cattle disease, so regulators focused only on banning this type of beef product. But if you want to avoid any kind of mechanically separated meat, you'll do well to read labels on packaged deli meats.