Top Burgers With This Cheese-And-Jam Duo That Makes Every Bite Bistro-Worthy
A burger is a blank canvas for experimentation. You can always keep it simple with a slice of cheese and tomato, but there are certain burger toppings that will make it feel as though you're eating a bistro creation. Blue cheese and fig jam is one such combination. Together, these ingredients bring about a sophistication that elevates this classic comfort food.
Did you know that you can temper the tanginess of blue cheese burgers with fig jam? By itself, the blue cheese's tangy pungency is an acquired taste, but fig jam, with its honeyed sweetness and floral hints underneath, mellows out that sharpness. What's left behind is only the signature tangy, creamy depth, striking a gorgeous contrast with the fig's fruity vibrancy. In your burger, the sweet fig is outstanding against the savory, rich meat. As for the blue cheese, consider mild to moderate varieties to avoid overwhelming the entire taste profile. Try smoked blue cheese for a subtle smokiness to match the grilled meat's own undertone, or Roquefort if you'd like that distinctive blue cheese blend of earthy and salty.
Not just flavors, but blue cheese and fig jam also elevate the burger with their joint textures. Depending on the variety that you use and how aged it is, blue cheese can range from a soft creaminess to slightly firm and crumbly. In your mouth, it breaks apart into the juicy meat, made even more enticing by the contrast of the luscious fig jam and its chunky seeds.
How to give your burgers the blue cheese-fig jam elevation
In a burger, you can use blue cheese like any other type of cheese — by layering it on top of the patties. As for the fig jam, spread it all over the toasted buns. That said, fig jam and blue cheese are wondrous together in more ways than one. For example, you can spread the jam all over blue cheese-stuffed beef patties, much like recipe developer Michelle McGlinn did with Tasting Table's blue cheese-stuffed burger with fig and pear dish. And if you've got a steak sandwich somewhere nearby, don't hesitate to let this funky cheese give it a bold boost as well.
You also can't go wrong with jazzing up the blue cheese and fig ingredients. Fig compound butter is an excellent pick for those who want to take that fruity sweetness to the next level, with extra buttery richness for good measure. Other than that, fig-infused balsamic is also an excellent way to lace a dark tanginess into all those sweet notes. All the same, consider making a blue cheese sauce by mixing it with sour cream, lemon juice, fresh herbs, and a few condiments for an even more toothsome dish.
Building into the savory depth of the dish, caramelized onions or onion jam get the job done beautifully. As far as the cheese's salty notes are concerned, slices of prosciutto or smoky bacon will help bring them forward. Grilled fig, coated in honey or balsamic vinegar, is another excellent complement to the jam for those who want to emphasize sweetness. Conversely, if you want something earthy and fresh to cut through all those big flavors, a leafy green like arugula or kale should do the trick.