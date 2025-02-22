The Funky Cheese That Will Give Your Steak Sandwich A Bold Boost
In the expansive world of sandwich making, it's hard to beat the hearty satisfaction of a well-stacked steak sandwich – especially when you've cooked up the steak yourself. If you do opt to turn your leftover steak into a sandwich, make sure to get it to room temperature before reheating and, of course, don't forget to slice it against the grain. When it comes to steak sandwich fixings, things are usually pretty sparse in an effort to let the steak shine. But we're here to encourage funky cheese lovers out there to consider adding blue cheese to their next sandwich, giving it that elevated pub-fare feel.
Although stuffing blue cheese into a sandwich might not feel like the most intuitive cooking move, when you stop to think about it, the combination of cheese and meat makes perfect sense. Blue cheese burgers are popular orders precisely because the sharp, bold cheese perfectly cuts through the rich fattiness of the meat. If you do decide to spring for blue cheese in your steak sandwich we recommend you cut the tanginess with a sweet condiment like a fig jam. If a sweet jam is not your style, another easy way to upgrade your steak sandwich is by swapping mayo for garlic aioli.
Which types of blue cheese are best for sandwiches
Not everyone can be convinced that a moldy, funky French cheese is the best way to upgrade your meat-packed sandwiches, but if you're already on board, we recommend looking for a creamy, soft blue cheese that'll easily spread and or melt into your meat. From Roquefort to gorgonzola, there are a lot of varieties of blue cheese ranging from creamy to crumbly. The key to finding a "good spreader" is looking at the butterfat content; the higher the butterfat, the creamier the cheese. Another tip is to look out for the age of your cheese — younger varieties carry more moisture and are therefore creamier.
Not everyone has the time to study blue cheeses when a strong steak sandwich craving hits. If you want the tangy-fat balance to your sandwich bite, but don't have time to pick out the perfect wedge at the store, we have some solutions for you. An easy hack for sandwich-ready spreadable blue cheese is buying blue crumbles and mixing them with a 1:1 ration of cream cheese; this will give you great blue cheese coverage. Or, if you want your blue cheese flavor in condiment form we recommend Cindy's Kitchen's real bleu cheese dressing and dip which beat out seven other brands in our blue cheese dressing ranking.