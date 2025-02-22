The Funky Cheese That Will Give Your Steak Sandwich A Bold Boost

In the expansive world of sandwich making, it's hard to beat the hearty satisfaction of a well-stacked steak sandwich – especially when you've cooked up the steak yourself. If you do opt to turn your leftover steak into a sandwich, make sure to get it to room temperature before reheating and, of course, don't forget to slice it against the grain. When it comes to steak sandwich fixings, things are usually pretty sparse in an effort to let the steak shine. But we're here to encourage funky cheese lovers out there to consider adding blue cheese to their next sandwich, giving it that elevated pub-fare feel.

Advertisement

Although stuffing blue cheese into a sandwich might not feel like the most intuitive cooking move, when you stop to think about it, the combination of cheese and meat makes perfect sense. Blue cheese burgers are popular orders precisely because the sharp, bold cheese perfectly cuts through the rich fattiness of the meat. If you do decide to spring for blue cheese in your steak sandwich we recommend you cut the tanginess with a sweet condiment like a fig jam. If a sweet jam is not your style, another easy way to upgrade your steak sandwich is by swapping mayo for garlic aioli.