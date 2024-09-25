The Gourmet Toppings That Will Give Your Steak Sandwich A Luxurious Upgrade
You might like a homemade Philly cheesesteak or prefer to add leftover steak between bread with fixings like tomato and leafy greens. But, just because you're making a sandwich at home doesn't mean that you can't give it a luxurious upgrade. Sure, you can make a simple upgrade and swap the mayo with garlic aioli or the lettuce with alfalfa sprouts, but why stop there? According to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, Texas and a former contestant on "Top Chef," there are even more luxe ingredients for the sandwich.
"If you are looking to impress your family or dinner guests and serve an elevated steak sandwich, I would suggest topping your steak sandwich with a roasted garlic and roasted bone marrow mayo with fresh shaved black truffle, aged cheddar and a smear of dijon," Wallace says. It's easy to make roasted garlic and combine into homemade or store-bought mayonnaise, and bone marrow isn't as fancy as it seems. You can buy the ingredient at the store and use it in homemade mayo or go with the jar in the fridge, along with even more luxe additions. "If you want to be extra fancy, add seared foie gras to it for a pinkie's out experience," she says.
Truffle mayonnaise, mango chutney, avocado, and more steak sandwich toppings
Adding truffle and bone mayo to your mayonnaise like Michelle Wallace suggests is quite decadent, but it's not the only option. You could stick with just truffle mayonnaise, which can be purchased premade. A finishing drizzle of truffle oil will also give the sandwich deeper, richer flavors with less effort. Horseradish sauce or mayonnaise will offer a more pungent upgrade. Another spread that can add more flavor is mango or tomato chutney because the sweet fruitiness will contrast nicely with the rich red meat. Both pesto and romesco sauce might not be quite as elevated as truffle mayo, but both condiments are unique to upgrade that steak sandwich before you take a bite.
Keep the luxuriousness going with toppings to pair with your new spread. You can upgrade your sandwich and swap the lettuce with Brussels sprouts for more crunch that will pair with the tender steak. Avocado is quite common these days, but it's still a luxury to spread a ripe, creamy avocado on a sandwich. Caramelized onions, a schmear of roasted garlic, a dollop of caviar, or a pinch of smoked sea salt are other final touches to your luxurious steak sandwich.