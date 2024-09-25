The Gourmet Toppings That Will Give Your Steak Sandwich A Luxurious Upgrade

You might like a homemade Philly cheesesteak or prefer to add leftover steak between bread with fixings like tomato and leafy greens. But, just because you're making a sandwich at home doesn't mean that you can't give it a luxurious upgrade. Sure, you can make a simple upgrade and swap the mayo with garlic aioli or the lettuce with alfalfa sprouts, but why stop there? According to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, Texas and a former contestant on "Top Chef," there are even more luxe ingredients for the sandwich.

"If you are looking to impress your family or dinner guests and serve an elevated steak sandwich, I would suggest topping your steak sandwich with a roasted garlic and roasted bone marrow mayo with fresh shaved black truffle, aged cheddar and a smear of dijon," Wallace says. It's easy to make roasted garlic and combine into homemade or store-bought mayonnaise, and bone marrow isn't as fancy as it seems. You can buy the ingredient at the store and use it in homemade mayo or go with the jar in the fridge, along with even more luxe additions. "If you want to be extra fancy, add seared foie gras to it for a pinkie's out experience," she says.