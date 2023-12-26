Upgrade Your Next Sandwich With Brussels Sprouts Instead Of Lettuce

Few vegetables have had the kind of amazing comeback that Brussels sprouts enjoyed over the last decade, and yet, that resurgence hasn't quite made it to sandwiches. Long on the receiving end of punchlines about healthy, poor-tasting food, people have woken up to how delicious Brussels sprouts can be if they are actually prepared right. Instead of bland, bitter, mushy sprouts that have been steamed or boiled, we get a browned, crispy treat with a tender center that can work well with all kinds of glazes and dressings. Well-made sprouts are so good on their own that they mostly get to star as the centerpiece of their own dishes, but how could something like that not be good on a sandwich as well?

Shredding some cooked Brussels sprouts brings a roasted complexity that lettuce just can't match. Cooking Brussels sprouts cuts down on their bitter taste and helps turn them sweet, while the browning associated with well-cooked sprouts creates more flavor that will add depth to sandwiches. They have an almost umami, earthy quality to them, which can really complement salty, savory meats. Lettuce is mostly included on sandwiches for texture anyway, and, even in that regard, Brussels sprouts can match it. While the leaves of Brussels sprouts will soften and wilt from cooking, the blackened edges will crisp up, and the center stem should stay firm if it's not overcooked. With Brussels sprouts, your sandwich gets more flavor without sacrificing any crunch.