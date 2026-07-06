Why There Are Gaps Between Your Fridge And The Counters

If you're bothered by gaps on each side of your fridge and wondering if you can maximize your space by moving everything closer together, we understand the impulse. Unfortunately, when it comes to most refrigerators, maintaining this space clearance is non-negotiable. That's because your fridge needs at least a ½ inch of space on the left and right sides and a full inch between the back and your wall for proper airflow as part of the cooling process. You should also try to save ½ to 1 inch of space from the top of the fridge to a cabinet above.

When a fridge's coils don't have enough airflow, this can cause the appliance to overheat and malfunction. Even if you can avoid this worst-case scenario, poor proximity and minimal airflow can force your fridge to work harder than necessary, leading to higher energy bills. This is why fridge placement is so imperative to consider in your kitchen's overall design.

Of course, in a small kitchen, layout is everything. While most fridge coils were once along the back of the appliance, creating distance from the wall, many manufacturers have moved them to the base in recent years to increase energy efficiency. If you're in the market for a new fridge, you can look for models that are marked as "zero-clearance." With these designs, the airflow systems are not as reliant on side clearance, so you can plan for a tighter fit, but you'll still need to make sure there is adequate space behind and above the fridge.