Why You Should Avoid Plugging Any Kitchen Appliances Into Extension Cords

Most modern kitchens are designed with appliance location in mind. There's usually a spot for the refrigerator, the stove, a microwave, and a dishwasher. That makes operating all of these appliances pretty easy. But if you want to use them somewhere else, such as a fridge in the garage, or a microwave in your dorm for quick meals, the layout might not be ideal. That might lead you to try plugging your appliance in with an extension cord. Tempting as it is, never plug in a major kitchen appliance using an extension cord. The power demands on most kitchen appliances can cause cords to overheat and increase the risk of fires.

Anything that runs constantly, produces heat, or uses a compressor should never be attached to an extension cord. That means not just large appliances like your refrigerator but also microwaves, toaster ovens or toasters, slow cookers such as Instant Pots, and air fryers. As the Consumer Product Safety Commission points out, if an extension cord is overloaded by an appliance drawing more watts than the cord can safely handle, it can overheat. That, in turn, can cause a fire.

You can think of an extension cord like a straw in a milkshake. A thick milkshake with a tiny straw makes for an impossible task. The straw can't handle what you're asking of it. Most household extension cords are the same: They cannot handle the extreme power demands of appliances.