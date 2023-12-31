For Thick Milkshakes Without Ice Cream, Use High Fat Milk

Milkshakes are delicious and indulgent treats. Nothing is quite as satisfying as enjoying a thick, creamy shake — maybe with a few french fries dipped in as well. The consistency is important, which is why it can be frustrating to make a milkshake at home when you find yourself out of ice cream. When eliminating ice cream from your milkshake, the consistency of the shake is likely to turn out thinner and more watery. In order to solve this issue, all you need to do is opt for a high fat milk to restore your milkshake to its luscious texture.

In a traditional, old-fashioned milkshake recipe, ice cream is the star ingredient. This is because ice cream, especially quality ice cream, contains a lot of fat, anywhere from 7 to 13 grams of it. This fat is what gives ice cream — and by extension the milkshake — its velvety texture and thick consistency. In order for a shake without ice cream to have a similar outcome, all of that fat needs to be replaced in one way or another. This is where a high fat milk like whole milk comes into play. One cup of whole milk has about 8 grams of fat, meaning it will replace all of the fat you would normally seek out in a milkshake and provide plenty of creaminess.