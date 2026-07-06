Make Bakery-Worthy Boxed Cake When You Change This Oven Setting (It's Beyond Easy)

Baking a cake from a boxed mix can save time and money. Plus, because it's so easy to customize cake mixes, no one even has to know that you didn't make it from scratch. In fact, there is one simple change you can make before you bake that will result in a bakery-worthy cake from a box: adjusting your oven temperature.

Lowering your oven temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit and increasing the time the cake spends in the oven can actually make a boxed cake mix taste like it came from a bakery without adding any ingredients. This is because baking cakes "low and slow" will give the center time to set while preventing the edges from overcooking. It's a technique that many bakeries use as it offers more control over baked goods and practically guarantees a moist, tender cake with a perfect rise.

A hot oven may cause a cake to rise rapidly, resulting in a tall, cracked dome or a sunken middle with a tough crumb. As the ingredients expand in the heat and moisture rapidly escapes, the cake may become dense and dry with burnt edges. Baking at a lower temperature for a longer period of time allows the cake to rise slowly and steadily, retaining its moisture and giving the ingredients time to settle and develop stronger, more complex flavors. The top will stay flatter, making the cake easier to stack and decorate, and it will also develop an even, golden brown crust that is firmer and richer in flavor. While this process makes it easy to bake a cake that tastes fresh from the bakery, it may require some patience and experimentation.