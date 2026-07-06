Make Bakery-Worthy Boxed Cake When You Change This Oven Setting (It's Beyond Easy)
Baking a cake from a boxed mix can save time and money. Plus, because it's so easy to customize cake mixes, no one even has to know that you didn't make it from scratch. In fact, there is one simple change you can make before you bake that will result in a bakery-worthy cake from a box: adjusting your oven temperature.
Lowering your oven temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit and increasing the time the cake spends in the oven can actually make a boxed cake mix taste like it came from a bakery without adding any ingredients. This is because baking cakes "low and slow" will give the center time to set while preventing the edges from overcooking. It's a technique that many bakeries use as it offers more control over baked goods and practically guarantees a moist, tender cake with a perfect rise.
A hot oven may cause a cake to rise rapidly, resulting in a tall, cracked dome or a sunken middle with a tough crumb. As the ingredients expand in the heat and moisture rapidly escapes, the cake may become dense and dry with burnt edges. Baking at a lower temperature for a longer period of time allows the cake to rise slowly and steadily, retaining its moisture and giving the ingredients time to settle and develop stronger, more complex flavors. The top will stay flatter, making the cake easier to stack and decorate, and it will also develop an even, golden brown crust that is firmer and richer in flavor. While this process makes it easy to bake a cake that tastes fresh from the bakery, it may require some patience and experimentation.
Use these tips for adjusting box cake baking times
Before you try this method, it's important to know how accurate your oven's temperature is and how different cake pans affect baking times. The temperature range for most cakes is between 325 F and 350 F; however, box mixes give you oven temperatures and baking times based on the size and type of pan you're using. Dark cake pans absorb heat more quickly than light-colored pans, and large, shallow pans distribute batter across a wider area, causing the cake to bake much faster.
Next, use Ina Garten's tip for ensuring the right oven temperature for your cake. You can do this by preheating it to 350 F for at least 20 minutes, and then checking the internal temperature using an oven thermometer. If the temperature reading is higher or lower than 350 F, take note of the variance and adjust your baking time accordingly. You should also be prepared to experiment a bit to find the sweet spot for the type of cake mix you're using.
Start by lowering the temperature by 25 degrees; for instance, if the cake box recommends baking at 350 F for 26-31 minutes, reduce the temperature to 325 F. Plan to increase the baking time by 10%, or between 29-34 minutes, using the previous example. Start checking your cake for doneness at the lowest recommended bake time by using the toothpick test that ensures a perfectly baked cake. Insert a wooden skewer into the highest part of the center of the cake. If it comes out wet and gooey, give the cake another five to 10 minutes and check again. The cake is done when the skewer comes out clean and dry.