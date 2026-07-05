Here's How To Order An Individual 'Slice' Of Ice Cream Cake At Dairy Queen
Remember when ice cream cakes were a hot commodity at birthday parties or family gatherings growing up? Well, they haven't vanished into the nostalgic ether: You can still find amazing ice cream cakes within the frozen aisles of your grocery store. However, if you truly want to relive those childhood memories, you have to swing by Dairy Queen. Sure, Blizzards are the chain's most popular dessert, but its ice cream cakes are still a crowd-favorite. But what if you don't want an entire cake? Order the DQ cupcake.
Instead of grabbing an entire ice cream cake at Dairy Queen, order a "slice" by asking for a cupcake. It's a cup-sized dessert with layers of vanilla and chocolate soft serve, cookie pieces, and cold chocolate fudge, topped with colorful icing and sprinkles. And when all the ingredients are combined, it tastes just like a slice of DQ's Signature All Occasion cake.
Blizzards remain iconic Dairy Queen treats we'd trade the world to try again for the first time. But its cupcakes make a pretty close second. They're rich, sweet, and have a light crunch from cookies and sprinkles. Most locations offer a few icing colors, including pink, light blue, or white with rainbow sprinkles, and they typically cost about $3 each. Perfect for when sweet treat o'clock hits, and you're craving a nostalgic childhood favorite.
Ways to make them more 'cake-like'
One of the biggest things customers point out about DQ's cupcakes is that no actual cake is included. But in reality, Dairy Queen ice cream cakes don't have cake in them either. "The cake is literally just soft serve with the fudge and crunch in it lol. Same for the cupcakes," one Redditor said on a r/DairyQueen thread. "It's like a standard soft serve cake, in a cup," someone commented. And it turns out these treats aren't new. "Did no one else's DQ have these in the 90s? These are such core nostalgia to me, except they were always decorated as clowns with a cherry nose," another Redditor said.
So how can you make them more cake-like? If you order one at the drive-thru, ask for bits of brownies or cheesecake mixed in. The restaurant should have both on deck for some of the best Dairy Queen Blizzard mix-ins: chocolate brownie and Royal New York cheesecake. If you go during certain holidays like Valentine's Day, you might even get themed cupcakes, complete with red velvet icing and sprinkles — one of three changes you'll notice at Dairy Queen in 2026.