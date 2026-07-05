Here's How To Order An Individual 'Slice' Of Ice Cream Cake At Dairy Queen

Remember when ice cream cakes were a hot commodity at birthday parties or family gatherings growing up? Well, they haven't vanished into the nostalgic ether: You can still find amazing ice cream cakes within the frozen aisles of your grocery store. However, if you truly want to relive those childhood memories, you have to swing by Dairy Queen. Sure, Blizzards are the chain's most popular dessert, but its ice cream cakes are still a crowd-favorite. But what if you don't want an entire cake? Order the DQ cupcake.

Instead of grabbing an entire ice cream cake at Dairy Queen, order a "slice" by asking for a cupcake. It's a cup-sized dessert with layers of vanilla and chocolate soft serve, cookie pieces, and cold chocolate fudge, topped with colorful icing and sprinkles. And when all the ingredients are combined, it tastes just like a slice of DQ's Signature All Occasion cake.

Blizzards remain iconic Dairy Queen treats we'd trade the world to try again for the first time. But its cupcakes make a pretty close second. They're rich, sweet, and have a light crunch from cookies and sprinkles. Most locations offer a few icing colors, including pink, light blue, or white with rainbow sprinkles, and they typically cost about $3 each. Perfect for when sweet treat o'clock hits, and you're craving a nostalgic childhood favorite.