7 Changes I Wish Nothing Bundt Cakes Would Make

When you want a sweet treat that goes beyond other chain offerings like cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes has 700 locations and counting to curb your craving. I visit Nothing Bundt Cakes multiple times per year, and I write about it quite often; therefore, I have a lot of insights and have learned many facts about the company over the years. I thought about it for a bit and compiled a list of changes I would make to the cake chain, spanning various aspects, from flavors to rewards and other areas. I'm not saying these are all logical or feasible changes, but still, I think they would be awesome.

I'm sure there's a rhyme and reason for the way the company does things, but these are my perspectives as a years-long loyal customer. Some might be totally unreasonable, requiring a lot of extra staff, training, and effort, but others are much easier to accomplish. And you never know: If enough people have similar sentiments, it could change a thing or two for the better. If you are a fan of the cake company, you might have already thought of some of these things yourself.