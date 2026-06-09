11 Nothing Bundt Cakes Flavors That Deserve A Permanent Spot On The Menu
Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a selection of tasty treats on its permanent menu with flavors like vanilla and lemon. That means you can find them throughout the year and don't have to worry about locating them. Plus, they are available at any Nothing Bundt Cake store location. But one fact you should know about the company is that it has limited-time offerings, too. Therefore, we wanted to see which non-permanent items were favored enough to deserve a comeback. We reviewed Nothing Bundt Cakes' social media accounts to see what it had previously offered and selected items that received extremely high praise from customers.
Some of these are seasonal or limited-time offers, while others are Pop-Up flavors; the latter are only released for two weeks, so they're even more limited. However, the company sometimes switches back and forth between calling some Pop-Ups or not. To avoid confusion, we won't specify whether something is a Pop-Up flavor. Most of these are specifically Bundtlet-sized because Pop-Up flavors tend to be released as Bundtlets — although some occasionally had added size options. Some have come back from the flavor vault, but none of these are permanent, and we think they should be. A couple of the cakes may have some seasonal flavors one might associate with a specific time of year, but that doesn't stop fans from wanting them year-round.
Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl
By appearances alone, the Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl was stunning: It had a white cake base and a delicious cheesecake filling, then it was topped with strawberry glaze and graham cracker streusel, setting it apart from basic flavors. People sang the treat's praises, saying it was their favorite flavor. It was considered delicious and even rated a 10 out of 10. As one comment on Instagram said, "This flavor is in a league of its own!" Another shared, "It should be a regular flavor." We wholeheartedly agree on both fronts.
The flavors worked well together and are familiar enough, even if you've never had this particular Nothing Bundt Cake iteration. The company wasn't reinventing the wheel here; it was merely playing on the familiarity of the strawberry cheesecake in its own way, and it was clearly successful. Some complained that they didn't get a chance to try it before it vanished from the menu, and many more ask for it to come back. We shouldn't have to wait around for the flavor to be reinstated; it should stay on the menu.
Snickerdoodle
If you love cinnamon, then the Snickerdoodle should be a must-have. People wait all year for it to roll around, but unfortunately, it's not on the menu right now. You may have to keep your eyes peeled to see if it even comes back. Snickerdoodle is a fantastic option for the permanent menu because it doesn't contain any unusual flavors. It's a classic, thanks to the inclusion of cinnamon sugar, which means patrons would likely order it regularly. Plenty of loyal customers asked for its return or shared that it should be on the year-round menu. They also said that it was amazing, potentially even a flavor to die for!
"PLEASE KEEP THIS AROUND!!! MY WHOLE BODY IS SMILING AND GOING TO BED ON A CLOUD OF DELICIOUSNESS" one person commented on a Facebook post about the limited release. This was such a pleasant flavor that went down a treat. It was perfect for an afternoon snack to go with a cup of tea. Customers even ordered it as a gift for loved ones, mentioning they had bought one for each family member. Cinnamon may have associations with fall and winter, but people use it in coffee, oatmeal, and more year-round — there's no reason why this should be seasonal. This was listed as the absolutely best Nothing Bundt Cake flavor in a previous ranking for good reason.
Churro Dulce de Leche
The Churro Dulce de Leche was like a revved-up version of the Snickerdoodle. For the Bundtlet size, it had a cinnamon-spice cake base that was scrumptious on its own. Then it had cinnamon sugar on top and a thick, sweet, complex dulce de leche sauce inside. It was perfect for spice lovers out there, and the spice cake notes were truly immaculate. Plenty of folks said this cake was incredible, potentially the best they'd ever had. Patrons loved the way the dulce de leche oozed out of the cake after taking that first forkful, exposing the center.
Although there were some complaints that there wasn't much or any filling at all, it still had plenty of fans. It went beyond just tasting good and created an experience that is difficult to replicate. It was such a favorite that someone said they split a dozen with coworkers, and two coworkers loved it so much they placed an order for more that same day. As you can expect, people asked for it to be part of the permanent menu. Some seemed annoyed by the limited availability, and it was sold out the entire time at their store.
Almond Wedding Bliss
For something elegant, you would have loved the Almond Wedding Bliss Bundtlets. This cake had almond flavor baked into it, as well as some chic-looking gold and white sprinkles delicately placed on top. It was light, moist, and incredibly tasty. If you're unsure if you would like it, people were impressed and said it was better than they had anticipated. They said it reminded them of an angel food cake with a hint of almond infusion. On that same note, the angel food cake-like texture is a reason some patrons didn't like it. Despite some mixed reviews here and there, it seems to have had a pretty wide audience of happy campers.
People said they liked that the flavoring wasn't overwhelming, so if you wanted something extremely almond-centric, this might not have been a good fit. Many fans asked for its return and said it should just be part of the standard menu because of its approachability. They shared that it was a great option to purchase for celebrations and milestones, but it's equally as tasty for their regular dessert. Some think it was the best Nothing Bundt Cake flavor of all time, and were repeat buyers who went to the store as many as three times just to get it.
Banana Pudding Cake
Banana can be a polarizing flavor, but the fans of the Banana Pudding Cake Bundtlet were fiercely loyal. They asked for its return and said it made a particularly fantastic summer flavor. This baked good used Nilla Wafers to get the signature look. It was a banana-flavored cake made with genuine banana purée with a smidge of vanilla pudding in the center. While all of the Nothing Bundt Cake options are cakes and clearly are considered desserts, this limited-time menu item felt particularly dessert-forward with the addition of pudding. Plus, it added a unique textural element that further enhanced the cake's already moist nature.
People constantly ask for it to come back or for it to be on the permanent lineup, and they shared their disappointment when it was taken off the menu. "I dream about this," said one customer on an Instagram post. In a separate comment, they went on to say, "This is the best [bundt] cake I have ever had. Nothing [Bundt] Cakes is not the same without it! I would get one every day if I could." There has been another banana flavor, but it included Nutella, so Banana Pudding Cake particularly really stayed true to the classic banana pudding notes people love.
Key Lime
There's nothing quite as summery as a key lime pie. For the Bundtlet size, Nothing Bundt Cakes used a sweet-tart cake base, a lime glaze, and a graham streusel center to offer its take on the dessert. The company actually made some changes to its previous version of the pie, which used to coat the cake in graham instead of having a graham center. The graham streusel interior offered a unique eating experience, since you could get a little bit in every forkful. Some were bummed at the change, but the newer version still had its fans who thought it was delicious and the best.
"When I tell you this revised recipe has me in a chokehold," one fan said in an Instagram comment. Customers shared their excitement about this flavor and asked for it to be added to the permanent menu; many even wanted Nothing Bundt to create a gluten-free version of it so they could get their hands on it. Until Key Lime is part of the mainstay menu, you might have to buy a few and freeze them if you see the flavor again. People said it froze nicely, so that's a plus to get you through until the next Key Lime season.
Biscoff Cookie Butter
Yum, Biscoff's Cookie Butter is already delectable, but when you add it to a cake form, it's even more mouth-watering. The Biscoff Cookie Butter cake flavor featured actual Biscoff cookies baked into the batter, which gave it the signature spiced flavor. Customers said it was a wonderful 10 out of 10. People seemed to have loved it so much that they went back to buy more, and we can't fault them for that. Biscoff is truly phenomenal with a memorable, complex taste. Fans said it was yummy and they were happy to see it back on the menu, but of course, plenty of customers said it should be available throughout the year because it was their favorite.
"Stop taking it away this is ur best Bundt ever," commented one fan on an Instagram post about the flavor's return in January 2026. Others lament that they didn't have a chance to try it the year before because it sold out, so they were happy to see its return — but, as you might have guessed, it's already off the menu again at the time of writing. So we can only hope it makes it on the perpetual lineup. This is the perfect flavor to enjoy with a cup of tea in place of eating the actual Biscoff cookie because, as fans say, it authentically tastes like the cookie. If you're a fan of Biscoff, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for the cake if it returns.
Coconut Cream Snowflake
The Coconut Cream Snowflake was a wintertime release, but that didn't stop people from saying it needed to be available all the time. This was a coconut cake with vanilla pudding, coconut flakes, and some cutesy snowflake sprinkles. Aside from the sprinkles, it isn't especially wintry on flavor notes alone. Fans said that they had returned to the store multiple times to pick up the flavor, sharing that it was the best Nothing Bundt Cakes had to offer. Plenty of customers said it was their favorite flavor and shared that the coconut flavor was prominent or reminded them of old family recipes. Sometimes flavors can be a little nuanced, but the coconut made itself known.
The one critique some fans seemed to have was that they wish it were toasted coconut, but that's more of a personal preference, as it adds nutty notes and complexity; plus, the brownish hue of toasted coconut would take away from the mostly white appearance of the snowflake-named cake. Plenty of customers couldn't get over how tasty the coconut cream was. "OMG it is the best flavor ever!" reads one Facebook comment. "Please, please, make it permanent and I will be a happy girl!!" Unfortunately, they'll have to wait and see if it comes back around, since this was a new flavor introduced in the winter of 2025.
Pineapple Upside Down
Now the Pineapple Upside Down might be perfect for summer (it was last available at the end of May 2025), but that doesn't mean people didn't yearn for it year-round. One person even said they wanted it for Christmas; we actually bought it as a birthday present one year, so we can relate to the festiveness. "I have been eating Bundt cakes for years, and this by far the BESTTTTTTTT flavor yet," one person commented on a Facebook post. "It will be a favorite of everyone for every [season]. Please keep this flavor FOREVER." The cake stood out because it had pineapple and cherries baked in, and it was topped with a generous amount of caramel sauce, which added a range of fruity and sweet flavors to the baked treat.
A pineapple upside-down cake doesn't usually have caramel sauce (instead, it has caramelized sugar), so that was the brand's spin on a classic dish. Multiple customers expressed that they were upset about it being gone or that they had missed it. People said they loved them so much that they could eat them all the time, and always asked for it to be a permanent flavor. Someone even said they check their local bakery weekly to see if it has returned. Nothing Bundt Cakes could make it easy on us and simply have it as part of the year-round lineup.
Oreo Dirt Cake
Dirt pudding is a classic, nostalgic sweet treat, so plenty of people were quite pleased that Nothing Bundt Cakes offered its version of the pudding-and-cookie dessert. The Oreo Dirt Cake Bundtlet used the chocolate chocolate chip cake base, with Oreo cookie crumbs placed over the top and bottom of the cake. This resulted in a decadent treat that many patrons deemed their favorite. The Bundtlet had a chocolate pudding center and, of course, some gummy worms on top. The result was a rich, moist baked treat that appealed to the inner kid in all of us.
Frustrated customers say that such a limited-time release made it hard for them to try the flavor and make it out to the store in time to get it. Many customers asked for it to come back and requested that it have a permanent spot on the menu. They said it was so good, and the pudding really sealed the deal. In 2023, you could get the Oreo Dirt Cake in any bundt size, but by late 2024, it was only sold as the Bundtlet. We'll just have to wait and see if it returns and, if so, what size we can buy it in. It seems like the company rolls these out around fall for Halloween time, likely because of the gummy worm aspect, but chocolate pudding, chocolate cake, and Oreos don't seem very seasonal. This could easily sell well all year long.
Caramel Apple Cider
All right, a Caramel Apple Cider bundt cake might seem like one of the most time-sensitive, seasonal options on this list. We get that, but that doesn't mean that customers weren't begging for it to be sold year-round. "It's the best cake you all have ever made. I want a time machine so I can go back and get one every day of the pop up," one fan commented on Instagram. Plenty of people wanted it available 12 months a year and asked why it was such a limited flavor. Customers seem bummed about missing it because the selling window was so short.
This blended a spiced apple cider flavor with caramel. Someone described it as "sinfully delicious," while another commenter said, "I. Am. Angry. I want MORE!!!" Plenty of customers deemed it their favorite. While some said it should (at the very least) be an annual flavor for autumn, others said it should be permanent. People eat apples and caramel separately all year long, so pairing them together should not be relegated to a fall-only treat. Overall, patrons thoroughly enjoyed the flavor, so fingers crossed, perhaps it can come back for good.