Spritz This On Your Grill — Customers Say It Melts Grease And Gunk
When the sun is beaming down and the air feels a little thicker, many of us gravitate towards the grill. Whether you opt for gas-fired or old-school charcoal, cooking outdoors is always a joy, especially when you're trying to keep the house cool — and it leads to fantastic results. However, one of the few downsides is that grill grates are notoriously hard to keep clean. Well, unless you get your hands on the right tools.
Everyone has their tips and tricks for cleaning a grill. Some swear by rubbing crumpled aluminum foil over the grates, while others stick to the classic vinegar and baking soda combination. There's even a lot to be said for rubbing an onion on your grill grates. But sometimes you just need to employ a tougher agent, like a specialty grill cleaning product. There are a lot of well-trusted options to choose from that offer great results, such as the spray cleaner Goo Gone.
Goo Gone is a brand of cleaning products made from petroleum-derived solvents and limonene, a compound extracted from citrus. The combination works to break down sticky residues left behind from things like glue, gum, and tape, as well as a range of stains like crayon. In fact, you can even buy a specialized Grill and Grate Cleaner that promises to leave your barbecue sparkling.
Reviews of Goo Gone
The Goo Gone Grill and Grate Cleaner was specially formulated for use on metal, and it was tested on the interiors of many popular grill brands. The super-strength degreaser can dissolve layers of burnt-on food and grime using a combination of chemical solvents, removing the need for heavy scrubbing. It works wonders against carbon build-up as well.
Folks online rave about the results. "I never imagined that this product would be able to cut through the years of accumulated grease and char on my old grill," one customer on the Walmart website said. "But it accomplished what I thought would be impossible and left me with a beautifully clean and scoured cooking surface — and with minimal elbow grease." The product is well-rated on Amazon as well, where another shopper wrote: "This stuff is miraculous on the grill. It comes out in a foam and does not run; it starts removing grease the moment it hits."
However, some have noted issues with staining. Goo Gone Grill and Grate Remover isn't safe for use on either aluminum or faux stainless steel, so it may be best not to use it on the outside of your barbecue. It's also recommended to fire up the grill after you finish cleaning it to make sure the cleaner gets burned off. For additional help, here are some other essential tips for cleaning your grill if you're really struggling — just be sure to skip the steel wool.