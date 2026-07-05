Spritz This On Your Grill — Customers Say It Melts Grease And Gunk

When the sun is beaming down and the air feels a little thicker, many of us gravitate towards the grill. Whether you opt for gas-fired or old-school charcoal, cooking outdoors is always a joy, especially when you're trying to keep the house cool — and it leads to fantastic results. However, one of the few downsides is that grill grates are notoriously hard to keep clean. Well, unless you get your hands on the right tools.

Everyone has their tips and tricks for cleaning a grill. Some swear by rubbing crumpled aluminum foil over the grates, while others stick to the classic vinegar and baking soda combination. There's even a lot to be said for rubbing an onion on your grill grates. But sometimes you just need to employ a tougher agent, like a specialty grill cleaning product. There are a lot of well-trusted options to choose from that offer great results, such as the spray cleaner Goo Gone.

Goo Gone is a brand of cleaning products made from petroleum-derived solvents and limonene, a compound extracted from citrus. The combination works to break down sticky residues left behind from things like glue, gum, and tape, as well as a range of stains like crayon. In fact, you can even buy a specialized Grill and Grate Cleaner that promises to leave your barbecue sparkling.