Not Erewhon Or Whole Foods: This Is Wealthy Americans' Favorite Grocery Store In 2026
While luxury grocery stores like Erewhon continue to flood your social media, it seems that a far more accessible retailer is actually the choice for wealthy Americans. According to a new YouGov survey, a large portion of those with higher incomes do their grocery shopping at Costco.
The data compared the shopping habits of a range of American adults in different income brackets. Of those surveyed who earned more than $150,000 per year, more than one in 10 said that Costco was their go-to grocery store, while just 5% of middle- and low-income Americans making between $49,999 and $149,999 per year gave the same answer.
Wealthier respondents also go to Costco more, with around 30% saying they shop for groceries multiple times per week. Unsurprisingly, they spend more as well — over 50% paid more than $150 per week for groceries, while just 28% of those considered to be middle-and-lower-income had the same budget. It's possible to save money buying groceries at Costco, but the new data might show that it's not always an accessible option.
How expensive is it to shop at Costco?
Around 81 million people pay for a Costco membership around the world, and it's one of the most popular retailers in the U.S. The wholesale club is seen as one of the best places to nab deals on a range of items, but the bulk-buying model can make bills expensive. The average shopper spends over $100 every time they shop there, and some carts can rack up costs well over the $300 mark. Costco members also need to pay a fee of between $65 and $130 per year, depending on whether they opt for the Gold Star or Executive membership.
Shopping in bulk can help households save money in the long run, but it's not always an option for people. According to the YouGov survey data, lower-income households are more likely to shop somewhere like Walmart. A total of 12% of respondents said they opted to shop at the company's regular store, and 20% headed to a larger Walmart Supercenter. In comparison, only 4% of wealthier Americans said they shopped at Walmart, and 8% at the Supercenter.
Other popular options for the upper class were Aldi and Trader Joe's, while 14% chose unnamed stores. One retailer that managed to split the middle was Kroger, with 10 percent of both higher- and middle-and-lower income respondents choosing to shop at the Ohio-based chain.