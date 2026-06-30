Not Erewhon Or Whole Foods: This Is Wealthy Americans' Favorite Grocery Store In 2026

While luxury grocery stores like Erewhon continue to flood your social media, it seems that a far more accessible retailer is actually the choice for wealthy Americans. According to a new YouGov survey, a large portion of those with higher incomes do their grocery shopping at Costco.

The data compared the shopping habits of a range of American adults in different income brackets. Of those surveyed who earned more than $150,000 per year, more than one in 10 said that Costco was their go-to grocery store, while just 5% of middle- and low-income Americans making between $49,999 and $149,999 per year gave the same answer.

Wealthier respondents also go to Costco more, with around 30% saying they shop for groceries multiple times per week. Unsurprisingly, they spend more as well — over 50% paid more than $150 per week for groceries, while just 28% of those considered to be middle-and-lower-income had the same budget. It's possible to save money buying groceries at Costco, but the new data might show that it's not always an accessible option.