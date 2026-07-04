Planting These Herbs Alongside Rosemary Fills Gardens With Pollinators

Keeping a kitchen herb garden is like having an outdoor spice rack, bringing fresh, lively flavors to your cooking projects with a quick snip of your gardening shears. Many herbs put out abundant, nectar-rich flowers that attract pollinators and beneficial insects, strengthening the ecological web throughout the garden. Rosemary is a popular choice, and belongs to a family of hardy, kitchen-useful Mediterranean herbs that like to grow together in the garden. In addition to being culinarily versatile and relatively easy to cultivate, they're members of an ecosystem, in active relationship with all the other organisms that make up the natural world. All of this explains why kitchen herb gardens make cooks, gardeners, and friendly bugs happy. Bringing a little intention toward plant compatibility will help build your garden into a healthy, busy little community.

Rosemary, and other aromatic herbs like thyme, oregano, marjoram, sage, and lavender all evolved in places with abundant sunshine and relatively lean soils, with long, dry summers. They get along with one another well, and need similar conditions to thrive excellent drainage, plenty of sun, and a light hand with fertilizer and watering. On the other hand, being from the same place or tasting good together on pizza isn't a guarantee that the plants will grow well side by side; basil and rosemary should not be planted together because basil needs soil to stay moist. When you plant a bed around those shared preferences, it's easier to care for than when every herb has a totally different set of needs.