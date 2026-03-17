This Self-Seeding Herb Practically Grows Itself Once Established In Your Garden

Many familiar kitchen herbs hug the ground, like thyme, creeping along the border of garden beds or, like parsley, tuck themselves neatly in manageable, bouquet-like clumps. Not angelica, also known as wild celery. No shrinking violet, this towering herb can rise six feet or more, culminating in a seed head that will scatter enough seeds to return, year after year, with almost no intervention from the gardener. For anyone who wants a cheerful and productive herb that largely manages itself, angelica is unusually generous.

Garden angelica, Angelica archangelica, belongs to the Apiaceae family, the same botanical group as carrots, celery, fennel, and parsley. Like its relatives, it produces a large, distinctively umbrella-shaped inflorescence, or flower cluster, called umbels. In its first year, the plant forms a lower mound of bright green leaves. In the second, a thick, hollow stem shoots upward and unfurls the broad green flower heads that resemble wild carrot or Queen Anne's Lace.

Each angelica plant is itself a biennial, meaning it dies after the second year's flowering and seed-setting. In a garden, though, you probably don't have to replant, because the next generation is already waiting in the soil. In the wild, angelica likes damp meadows with dappled, filtered sunlight, so if you give it consistently moist ground and partial shade, the seeds that fall tend to volunteer themselves, spreading around enthusiastically. If you want to practice culinary seed saving and be a little more intentional about where it pops up, you can always allow the flower to mature and dry, then catch the seeds in a clean, dry jar and retain them for strategic planting next year. Although potted angelica can struggle because of its long taproot, some gardeners may even choose to keep their angelica growing in a deep pot, for easy root harvesting and seed saving.