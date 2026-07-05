The Hands-Down Best Grocery Store Glazed Donuts On The Market

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Glazed donuts are a classic choice that has become the barometer of a good donut shop. They're also the type of donut that most packaged brands offer. So if you want to skip the donut shop line and steep prices, you can find a wealth of glazed donut options at your local grocery store aisle. We sampled and ranked 9 grocery store glazed donut brands based on the flavor of the icing and crumb, freshness, softness, and density of their texture.

Of the numerous donuts we sampled, Clyde's won first place by a landslide. No other brand came anywhere close to the freshness, taste, and texture of Clyde's glazed donuts. In fact, if you saw these donuts piled on a plate, you'd think they came from a local donut shop or bakery. The glaze flaked off and melted in your mouth the way a fresh donut does, and the light, fluffy crumb is what everyone wants in a donut. The yeasty dough and sweet glaze provide the perfect, simple flavor profile.

There was a lot to love about these donuts, but the freshness we tasted was unparalleled. Clyde's donuts are frozen and require being thawed before you can dig in, so perhaps the act of freezing donuts after frying them as part of the production process helps to preserve their freshness. You'll have to plan your morning ahead of time so that the donuts thaw in time for breakfast, but the effort has a huge pay off.