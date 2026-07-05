The Major Appliance You Should Never Splurge On If You Have A Small Kitchen
Dealing with a small kitchen often means compromises, but it's totally manageable as long as you don't prioritize the wrong appliances. Small can mean a few different things, from being narrow to a lack of counter space, and each problem requires adapting how you set up appliances to address both functional and visual concerns. Something like a stand mixer, for example, may be out of the question, especially when hand mixers can do many of the same jobs and be stored easily in the cabinet. But there is one appliance that is so central to a kitchen that you may not have even considered downsizing. If you have a small kitchen, one large feature to avoid is a big double-door fridge.
It may seem like sacrilege, as a massive double-door fridge has become the go-to standard in many American homes, but you really don't need one. And if you are working with limited space, it is truly unnecessary. They tend to be quite bulky and can stick out beyond your counters, hampering movement if the space is narrow. Even if that's not a problem, their width can take up open areas that could be used to slide in a little more counter space, or add other storage. And believe it or not, the design of side-by-side double-door refrigerators actually isn't as space efficient on the inside as single-door options of the same size.
There is also a visual element to consider. Interior designer Minnie Bhatt previously told Tasting Table about small kitchens, "A double-door refrigerator can dominate both floor and visual space in a small kitchen, making it difficult to design efficient cabinetry around it."
Large double-door refrigerators aren't necessary when dealing with a small kitchen
With a small kitchen, classic single-door fridges from the best refrigerator brands are probably the way to go. The one exception is if you don't have much clearance for the door. In that case, the shorter doors on a double-door model may be necessary. Another option is an apartment-sized refrigerator. These are generally narrower than standard single-door models, meaning less door clearance, and with a few space-saving tips, you can make your small kitchen just as functional as any other.
The best option for maximizing the use of space in your smaller fridge is utilizing storage bins. These clear containers have all kinds of advantages for small spaces. The biggest benefit is that they are stackable. With fridge organizer bins, all kinds of awkwardly shaped items, from bottles to produce, can be conveniently stored on top of each other and shifted around to best fit your layout. Rollout bins and turntables are especially useful for maximizing space. These allow full use of the depth of your fridge, making items stored all the way in the back easily accessible.
There are also specialty organizers that will make squeezing in certain items easier. Drink dispensers help cans take up as little space as possible while still being accessible. There are small narrow drawers that can be attached to the bottom of shelves that are perfect for deli meat. You can even buy more functionally shaped beverage containers to hold things like milk and juice. With just a little effort, you'll find giant refrigerators aren't nearly as important as you thought, whether you have a small kitchen or not.