The Major Appliance You Should Never Splurge On If You Have A Small Kitchen

Dealing with a small kitchen often means compromises, but it's totally manageable as long as you don't prioritize the wrong appliances. Small can mean a few different things, from being narrow to a lack of counter space, and each problem requires adapting how you set up appliances to address both functional and visual concerns. Something like a stand mixer, for example, may be out of the question, especially when hand mixers can do many of the same jobs and be stored easily in the cabinet. But there is one appliance that is so central to a kitchen that you may not have even considered downsizing. If you have a small kitchen, one large feature to avoid is a big double-door fridge.

It may seem like sacrilege, as a massive double-door fridge has become the go-to standard in many American homes, but you really don't need one. And if you are working with limited space, it is truly unnecessary. They tend to be quite bulky and can stick out beyond your counters, hampering movement if the space is narrow. Even if that's not a problem, their width can take up open areas that could be used to slide in a little more counter space, or add other storage. And believe it or not, the design of side-by-side double-door refrigerators actually isn't as space efficient on the inside as single-door options of the same size.

There is also a visual element to consider. Interior designer Minnie Bhatt previously told Tasting Table about small kitchens, "A double-door refrigerator can dominate both floor and visual space in a small kitchen, making it difficult to design efficient cabinetry around it."