Ditch Tradition: Give Eggs Benedict This Hearty Norwegian-Style Upgrade
Is there anything that screams "weekend treat" more than eggs Benedict? The classic brunch dish is the essence of a relaxed morning, featuring on nearly every breakfast menu around the globe. Some countries like to put their own twist on the original recipe, like Norway, where you can get a delicious salmon-topped version that's equal parts fresh and indulgent.
Norwegian eggs Benedict, or eggs Norwegian, combines some of the country's most distinctive flavors. Just like with a typical eggs Benedict recipe, the eggs are lightly poached but instead of using bacon, locally-caught and smoked salmon is subbed in, giving the dish a silkier texture and smoky kick. Scandinavian rye bread is also used, which provides a nutty flavor and extra crunch that complements the luscious fish and velvety hollandaise sauce, while a few sprigs of aromatic dill are added to round it all out.
Norwegian eggs Benedict isn't part of an everyday traditional Norwegian breakfast, but eggs and smoked salmon are a popular combination and a lot of modern restaurants like to have fun with it. While eggs Norwegian can now be found on menus around the world, you can easily make your own version.
How to make Norwegian eggs benedict
To make Norwegian eggs Benedict, start by finding a good Scandinavian bread. A lot of stores and bakeries have great options; otherwise, here's how to make rye bread at home. Next, layer some smoked salmon onto the sliced bread, toasting it for some added crunch. Tasting Table ranked 11 smoked salmon brands, from worst to best, if you want some recommendations.
Meanwhile, poach the eggs in a pot of swirling water that's at a very gentle simmer. If you like your eggs runny, cook them for about four minutes. Add a minute or two if you want the yolk to set a little. As for the sauce, all you need to make hollandaise is egg yolks, butter, lemon juice, and salt, and it can also be prepared in advance. Here's how to make an easy hollandaise sauce if you're new to the game. Then, place the eggs gently onto the salmon, drizzle the sauce on top, and sprinkle with fresh dill.
If you're in the mood to try some other Norwegian specialities, smoked salmon is also frequently paired with scrambled eggs and served as an open faced sandwich topped with anchovies. A piece of toast with brunost is a quintessential Norwegian experience, too. The sweet, caramel-like cheese is often enjoyed with berries at breakfast time, while nutty Jarlsberg or cumin and clove-flavored Nøkkelost are some savory Norwegian swap-ins for your next ultimate egg sandwich.