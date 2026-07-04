Ditch Tradition: Give Eggs Benedict This Hearty Norwegian-Style Upgrade

Is there anything that screams "weekend treat" more than eggs Benedict? The classic brunch dish is the essence of a relaxed morning, featuring on nearly every breakfast menu around the globe. Some countries like to put their own twist on the original recipe, like Norway, where you can get a delicious salmon-topped version that's equal parts fresh and indulgent.

Norwegian eggs Benedict, or eggs Norwegian, combines some of the country's most distinctive flavors. Just like with a typical eggs Benedict recipe, the eggs are lightly poached but instead of using bacon, locally-caught and smoked salmon is subbed in, giving the dish a silkier texture and smoky kick. Scandinavian rye bread is also used, which provides a nutty flavor and extra crunch that complements the luscious fish and velvety hollandaise sauce, while a few sprigs of aromatic dill are added to round it all out.

Norwegian eggs Benedict isn't part of an everyday traditional Norwegian breakfast, but eggs and smoked salmon are a popular combination and a lot of modern restaurants like to have fun with it. While eggs Norwegian can now be found on menus around the world, you can easily make your own version.