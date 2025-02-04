What Does A Traditional Norwegian Breakfast Entail?

To thoughtfully travel is to attempt — even in the smallest of ways — to understand a new place and its culture. This can be done through a variety of ways ranging from art to history, but our favorite way to fully take in a new country is by sampling its food. Breakfast is a great place to start. Because it looks different all around the world, this meal truly lets you gain insight into how locals begin their days. You may already be familiar with some iconic Norwegian desserts, or the country's national dish, fårikål, but breakfast is much more humble, hinging on a few of Norway's staple ingredients.

Unlike in America, where breakfast is famously labeled as being the most important meal of the day, Norwegians don't take the morning meal as seriously. This is because they tend to eat an earlier lunch around 11 a.m., so breakfasts are usually quite small and light. Regardless, there are a few staple dishes and ingredients that Norwegians tend to start their days with, most of which are savory.

Bread is one of the more ubiquitous breakfast staples around the world, and it's an important part of breakfast in Norway, too. Whole grain breads, specifically, are very common, since they're packed with healthy grains and seeds. Breads like the knekkebrød, which resembles a cracker, and the kneippbrød, which is more loaf-like, are often enjoyed as is or with cheese, jam, cold cuts, or butter.

