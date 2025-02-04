What Does A Traditional Norwegian Breakfast Entail?
To thoughtfully travel is to attempt — even in the smallest of ways — to understand a new place and its culture. This can be done through a variety of ways ranging from art to history, but our favorite way to fully take in a new country is by sampling its food. Breakfast is a great place to start. Because it looks different all around the world, this meal truly lets you gain insight into how locals begin their days. You may already be familiar with some iconic Norwegian desserts, or the country's national dish, fårikål, but breakfast is much more humble, hinging on a few of Norway's staple ingredients.
Unlike in America, where breakfast is famously labeled as being the most important meal of the day, Norwegians don't take the morning meal as seriously. This is because they tend to eat an earlier lunch around 11 a.m., so breakfasts are usually quite small and light. Regardless, there are a few staple dishes and ingredients that Norwegians tend to start their days with, most of which are savory.
Bread is one of the more ubiquitous breakfast staples around the world, and it's an important part of breakfast in Norway, too. Whole grain breads, specifically, are very common, since they're packed with healthy grains and seeds. Breads like the knekkebrød, which resembles a cracker, and the kneippbrød, which is more loaf-like, are often enjoyed as is or with cheese, jam, cold cuts, or butter.
Norwegian breakfast isn't too big, but it packs a punch
One of the most iconic Norwegian foods is brown cheese. Brown cheese is incredibly unique and very traditionally Norwegian. It's caramelly, fudgy, and quite complex; it's often eaten for breakfast or as a midday snack paired with bread, jam, or on its own. Jarlsberg is another popular cheese in Norway that's quite similar to nutty Swiss cheese.
While cheese and bread aren't the most filling, there's one Norwegian breakfast dish packed with protein, though it's usually eaten on special occasions. Laks og eggerøre is typically an open-faced sandwich with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon, though everyone makes it slightly different. Norway is the largest producer of salmon, so it makes sense that the fish would make an appearance at the country's breakfast table.
Of course, it wouldn't be breakfast without a cup (or four) of coffee. Norwegians love their coffee, and many drink multiple cups a day. Some attribute this to the period of prohibition the country faced during the early 20th century; coffee became the drink of choice, and it still is for many today. At home, it's typically enjoyed black, though you can find specialty coffee drinks in coffee shops if that's more your thing. Whatever your typical breakfast is at home, give these Norwegian classics a try on your next trip to indulge in all the country has to offer. You might just discover your next favorite meal.