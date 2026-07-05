Is It Better To Cook With Stainless Steel Or Ceramic?

Whether stainless steel or ceramic is best for you depends on your cooking style and budget. Nonstick cookware was long considered the best option, as it was easy to clean and could handle a wide variety of foods. However, as people became more aware of the dangers associated with certain coatings, they began to question if nonstick pans were really worth investing in. Now, you can find a huge selection of ceramic nonstick cookware that is marketed as free from PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, and other known toxins that have proven to be dangerous for food preparation and consumption. Yet some people, including many professional chefs, still prefer cooking with stainless steel over ceramic.

Because stainless steel can withstand extremely high heat, it's the perfect cooking material for searing, sautéing, caramelizing, and stir-frying. It can also be used to create the Maillard reaction for rich crusts on meat and seafood. There is no risk of it leaching chemicals into your food or reacting poorly with ingredients and creating an unpleasant metallic taste. It's the perfect type of cookware to use for meat, seafood, and vegetables. Eggs are doable too, though they are trickier to cook on stainless steel.

Modern ceramic nonstick cookware has a slick, non-toxic finish that allows for easy release of foods, even if you don't grease the pan. It's best for cooking delicate foods that don't require high heat and have flavors that could be altered by the use of nonstick sprays, oils, or butter. While it's harder to create a good sear on meat with non-stick cookware because the pan can't tolerate the same high temperatures as stainless steel, it's a great choice for eggs, fish, veggies, and sauces. Here's a closer look at what to consider when choosing between ceramic, Teflon, or stainless steel pans.