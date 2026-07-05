The Complete Guide To Crisco: What It Is, How To Use It, And More

While butter and oil are familiar kitchen staples for most of us, shortening is something of a mystery for many home cooks. Technically, the word shortening can be used to describe any type of fat that remains solid at room temperature, but it generally refers to products made with vegetable oil. Crisco is a popular brand of vegetable shortening that's been around since the early 20th century, and it absolutely still has a place in the modern-day culinary landscape.

Used much like other cooking fats, Crisco is a versatile tool for baking, cooking, and greasing. In many cases, it's actually a smarter pick than other types of fat, often yielding a superior texture in certain baked goods, and being particularly useful for frying thanks to its high smoke point. So, if you've ever wondered whether it's worth adding a tub of Crisco to your cart, you're in the right place. This guide covers everything you need to know about this often-overlooked ingredient, from how it's made and how to use it, to whether it's the right option for your next recipe.