One Of Trader Joe's Best Seasonal Beers Delivers Big Fruit Flavor In Every Sip

Campanology Peach Ale is a Berliner Weisse-style beer that has been described by tasters as offering a wheaty body with sour notes. Reviewers have noted that this is clearly not a classic take on this type of beer. Nevertheless, the fruit-heavy brew is ideal for boozy brunches, and peach lovers will especially be thrilled by this drink. "Some of the best sour ale I've ever had," wrote a reviewer on Reddit. "It tastes like a sweeter mango cart. It's way more sweet than sour," added another. The ale can easily lend to a homemade summer shandy and beer mimosas.

If you're looking for a beer to satisfy your sweet tooth or want something refreshing to balance out the heat of your summer menus, Trader Joe's Peach Ale is ready to deliver. Some customers have complained that the beer was kept at room temperature in the store, so place your purchase in the fridge once you get home to chill. Should you find that the product has already been removed from your local Trader Joe's, keep an eye out next spring. The beer has made reappearances in stores since its initial launch in 2023.