One Of Trader Joe's Best Seasonal Beers Delivers Big Fruit Flavor In Every Sip
Cracking open a cold one during a hot summer's day is an elite experience, and Trader Joe's is ready to facilitate. Trader Joe's beers offer a lineup of affordable, tasty brews. But when Tasting Table's taste tester set out to sample all the grocer's best summer beverages — both alcoholic and not — the Campanology Peach Ale stood out. For those looking for a perfect beer style for summer, TJ's Peach Ale offers a fruit-forward profile that can hold its own next to grilled proteins, platters of fresh fruit, and savory snacks.
Brewed with peach purée and apple and pineapple juices, Trader Joe's limited-time Campanology Peach Ale goes down easily and packs a punch with 7% ABV. Poured into a glass, the beer looks like a hazy IPA, but a lively bouquet of peach aromas is introduced with sips of sweet and tart notes. Flavors have been noted as being rich without overwhelming the senses. coming off neither as too sweet nor too strong. "As the name suggests, it's very peach-forward ... Still, a most enjoyable beer," wrote a customer on Facebook.
A crisp can for summer months
Campanology Peach Ale is a Berliner Weisse-style beer that has been described by tasters as offering a wheaty body with sour notes. Reviewers have noted that this is clearly not a classic take on this type of beer. Nevertheless, the fruit-heavy brew is ideal for boozy brunches, and peach lovers will especially be thrilled by this drink. "Some of the best sour ale I've ever had," wrote a reviewer on Reddit. "It tastes like a sweeter mango cart. It's way more sweet than sour," added another. The ale can easily lend to a homemade summer shandy and beer mimosas.
If you're looking for a beer to satisfy your sweet tooth or want something refreshing to balance out the heat of your summer menus, Trader Joe's Peach Ale is ready to deliver. Some customers have complained that the beer was kept at room temperature in the store, so place your purchase in the fridge once you get home to chill. Should you find that the product has already been removed from your local Trader Joe's, keep an eye out next spring. The beer has made reappearances in stores since its initial launch in 2023.