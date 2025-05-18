The 'Beermosa' Puts A Hoppy Twist On The Classic Brunch Drink

Lots of people love a classic brunch drink like a mimosa, but if we are being honest, sometimes you just want a beer. At brunch, we are already throwing aside the social conventions that tell us we shouldn't be drinking in the morning, so why not toss out our cocktail assumptions too? The truth is that beer is underrated for making mixed drinks, and as a lower-abv option compared to wine and liquor, it's a lot more versatile for people worried about getting too tipsy. People are already familiar with mixes like shandies that turn beer into something lighter and more refreshing, so it isn't that far-fetched to start experimenting with different juices. So next time you're making brunch, or out somewhere where they have beer, pair it with orange juice for a beermosa instead.

A beermosa has plenty to offer when it comes to recommending it over a classic mimosa. Maybe a dainty glass of sparkling wine is okay for a light breakfast, but doesn't washing down a more hearty meal with a pint sound more fitting? If you are making them yourself, a beermosa is a much more affordable option. But the best part is just how customizable it is. Obviously, different sparkling wines will have different tasting notes, but you won't see the variation you get between a fruity sour beer and a hoppy IPA. Beermosas open you up to a much wider world of flavor, and almost all of them are going to work.