The 'Beermosa' Puts A Hoppy Twist On The Classic Brunch Drink
Lots of people love a classic brunch drink like a mimosa, but if we are being honest, sometimes you just want a beer. At brunch, we are already throwing aside the social conventions that tell us we shouldn't be drinking in the morning, so why not toss out our cocktail assumptions too? The truth is that beer is underrated for making mixed drinks, and as a lower-abv option compared to wine and liquor, it's a lot more versatile for people worried about getting too tipsy. People are already familiar with mixes like shandies that turn beer into something lighter and more refreshing, so it isn't that far-fetched to start experimenting with different juices. So next time you're making brunch, or out somewhere where they have beer, pair it with orange juice for a beermosa instead.
A beermosa has plenty to offer when it comes to recommending it over a classic mimosa. Maybe a dainty glass of sparkling wine is okay for a light breakfast, but doesn't washing down a more hearty meal with a pint sound more fitting? If you are making them yourself, a beermosa is a much more affordable option. But the best part is just how customizable it is. Obviously, different sparkling wines will have different tasting notes, but you won't see the variation you get between a fruity sour beer and a hoppy IPA. Beermosas open you up to a much wider world of flavor, and almost all of them are going to work.
Orange juice can pair with everything from wheat beer to an IPA for a refreshing brunch drink
There are certainly a few of the many types of beer that wouldn't be ideal, like a heavy porter or stout, but even putting aside darker options, there are many lighter, more effervescent beers that will make a great brunch drink. Hoppy bitterness is a great balancing force for sweet orange juice, and you don't have to go as hard as an IPA to get it. American pale ales will bring more mild hop notes, or you could go all-in on refreshing fruit flavors with a juicy hazy IPA. If you want something a little smoother, wheat beers often already have citrus notes, and are already a classic choice when making other drinks like shandies.
But you don't have to go with common choices either. One of the most intriguing options is dry-hopped beers. They have a very crisp, biting flavor that is not dissimilar from Champagne and dry sparkling wines. Also in the "similar to sparkling wine" camp are dry ciders, which will be a bit easier to find than dry-hopped beers. And finally, a great choice for a more unusual and complex beermosa would be a gose, a sour beer that can be citrusy, bitter, and even a little salty all at once, and will become milder with some orange juice. But as long as your beer is light, there is no wrong choice for a beermosa.