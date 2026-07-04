Years After Its First Chocolate Bars, Hershey Launched Another Iconic Treat
Hershey has been synonymous with American life since it was founded in 1894. The confectionery company, known for its iconic chocolate bars, has brought us so many nostalgic treats over the years. KitKats, Rolos, Reese's — all of it started with a humble bar of milk chocolate that ended up defining a global corporation. But there is one other early Hershey product that's become instantly recognizable that many forget: Hershey's Chocolate Syrup.
Many of us grew up with a bottle of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup always stocked in the fridge. The sweet, cocoa-based syrup was a pioneer in the industry, offering consumers an easy way to make chocolate milk at home. It was introduced to the world in 1926, 26 years after the first Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars hit shelves. Syrups were popular amongst pharmacists in the 19th century, as they made it easier for people to swallow medicine, so the chocolate company borrowed the practice from the medical industry.
A longtime employee named Chance Phillips created the base for the syrup in an on-site test kitchen in the early 1920s. Building on his work, a team formulated single- and double-strength syrups that were eventually packaged and sold in big metal cans 12 years later. The syrup was originally only for commercial use but its popularity soon led to something much bigger.
Hershey's Chocolate Syrup cans are extremely valuable now
The 1920s saw an explosion of a new type of communal space: soda fountains. The retro spaces were, again, most prevalent in pharmacies in the beginning, but when prohibition shut the doors of American bars, people looked for a new place to socialize. Chocolate soda fountain drinks became a fast favorite, as did classic chocolate milkshakes. Hershey's saw an opportunity, and in 1928, began marketing a single-strength version of its syrup for use in home kitchens.
The packaging evolved over the years –- the company started manufacturing its own cans in 1956 and the classic plastic squeeze bottles of today came out in 1979. Nowadays, Hershey's sells a range of different bottled syrups in flavors like peanut butter, strawberry, and a low-sugar version, but some of those who grew up with the original cans feel a sense of nostalgia towards them.
Opened with a puncture from a can opener, the signature popping noise held significance for many kids around America, and it's seen as a sign of simpler times. Some people also believe the taste was superior back then, before the widespread use of modern preservatives and artificial flavors. Because of this, you can find the vintage cans listed online or at auction for upwards of $50. But while the cans are fun to collect, you might not want to actually crack one open — maybe just try some other chocolate sauce brands if you want to explore other varieties beyond the classic Hershey's.