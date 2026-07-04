Years After Its First Chocolate Bars, Hershey Launched Another Iconic Treat

Hershey has been synonymous with American life since it was founded in 1894. The confectionery company, known for its iconic chocolate bars, has brought us so many nostalgic treats over the years. KitKats, Rolos, Reese's — all of it started with a humble bar of milk chocolate that ended up defining a global corporation. But there is one other early Hershey product that's become instantly recognizable that many forget: Hershey's Chocolate Syrup.

Many of us grew up with a bottle of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup always stocked in the fridge. The sweet, cocoa-based syrup was a pioneer in the industry, offering consumers an easy way to make chocolate milk at home. It was introduced to the world in 1926, 26 years after the first Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars hit shelves. Syrups were popular amongst pharmacists in the 19th century, as they made it easier for people to swallow medicine, so the chocolate company borrowed the practice from the medical industry.

A longtime employee named Chance Phillips created the base for the syrup in an on-site test kitchen in the early 1920s. Building on his work, a team formulated single- and double-strength syrups that were eventually packaged and sold in big metal cans 12 years later. The syrup was originally only for commercial use but its popularity soon led to something much bigger.