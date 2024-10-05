The Quick Trick For Turning Chocolate Milk Into An Icy Treat
For many of us, chocolate milk is an ultra-nostalgic beverage, evoking memories of sticky hands and greasy pizza slices in the school lunchroom. It's a childhood staple well-loved by kids across America, and though it might taste better out of those half-pint cartons, there's nothing stopping you from enjoying it outside of the cafeteria once in a while. Whether you have a favorite chocolate milk brand from the grocery store or you prefer to make it from scratch with a classic tub of Hershey's syrup, a glass of the sweet, creamy beverage is guaranteed to make your day. But there's one technique we think makes it even better, and it involves blending it up with ice for a special frozen treat.
Turning your chocolate milk into a frozen drink with ice gives the beverage a thicker consistency reminiscent of a milkshake or a Frappuccino. While you could add ice to any chocolate milk from the store, we prefer making it from scratch. This allows you to add your preferred amount of chocolate and avoid any unwanted additives you might find in a store-bought version.
For a single serving, add a cup of milk to a blender, along with your desired amount of chocolate syrup. Lastly, add a cup of ice, and then blend everything until it's thick and there aren't any more ice chunks. Pour it into a glass, and allow yourself to be transported back to the most joyful days of your childhood.
Elevate your frozen chocolate milk
If plain old chocolate milk isn't your thing but you're still in need of an icy drink, turn to some of our other favorite ways to prepare the beverage. For coffee lovers, instead of regular ice, try freezing some leftover coffee into an ice cube tray. When it comes time to make your frozen chocolate milk, add coffee ice cubes instead of regular ones for a rich frozen coffee — a frozen mocha, that is.
If you're into the chocolate and coffee flavor but want something that feels healthier, our frozen funky monkey banana mocha drink might just do the trick. Featuring espresso, cocoa powder, banana, milk, honey, and vanilla, this beverage is sure to leave you feeling both frozen and funky. And for those who need an adult beverage beyond caffeine, add some Baileys Irish Cream or even some Godiva milk chocolate liquor to the mix for spiked frozen chocolate milk. Whether you opt for simple or extravagant, be sure to garnish your drink with a dollop or two of whipped cream — it's sure to make your inner child smile.