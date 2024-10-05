The Quick Trick For Turning Chocolate Milk Into An Icy Treat

For many of us, chocolate milk is an ultra-nostalgic beverage, evoking memories of sticky hands and greasy pizza slices in the school lunchroom. It's a childhood staple well-loved by kids across America, and though it might taste better out of those half-pint cartons, there's nothing stopping you from enjoying it outside of the cafeteria once in a while. Whether you have a favorite chocolate milk brand from the grocery store or you prefer to make it from scratch with a classic tub of Hershey's syrup, a glass of the sweet, creamy beverage is guaranteed to make your day. But there's one technique we think makes it even better, and it involves blending it up with ice for a special frozen treat.

Turning your chocolate milk into a frozen drink with ice gives the beverage a thicker consistency reminiscent of a milkshake or a Frappuccino. While you could add ice to any chocolate milk from the store, we prefer making it from scratch. This allows you to add your preferred amount of chocolate and avoid any unwanted additives you might find in a store-bought version.

For a single serving, add a cup of milk to a blender, along with your desired amount of chocolate syrup. Lastly, add a cup of ice, and then blend everything until it's thick and there aren't any more ice chunks. Pour it into a glass, and allow yourself to be transported back to the most joyful days of your childhood.