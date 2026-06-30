The Best Fourth Of July Food And Drink Freebies And Deals
Fourth of July celebrations are synonymous with burgers, hot dogs, potato salad that steals the show, and other comfort food favorites. But sometimes, you want to skip the kitchen prep and cooking and head to your favorite restaurant or grocery store instead. Luckily, the Fourth of July weekend is chock-full of freebies and deals worth taking advantage of. From free desserts to heavily discounted fan-favorite items, these patriotic offers are good enough to indulge in.
In celebration of America's 250th birthday, there are also plenty of $2.50 deals, a price that's almost unheard of nowadays. Aside from holiday discounts, there are tons of seasonal and themed menu items decked out in red, white, and blue. And the deals aren't just limited to the Fourth of July. Some started a few weeks ago, while others extend throughout the entire month of July. If you're ready to celebrate Independence Day without spending a fortune, here are the best food and drink deals to grab.
Firehouse Subs
If you love Firehouse Subs, you're going to love its Fourth of July deal. From June 29 through July 4, customers who purchase a small or medium sub can get a second for $2.50. You can grab fan favorites like the Hook & Ladder with smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham or the classic Italian sub. However, this offer does not apply to the Steak & Cheese Melt and Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bundtastic Rewards members can earn an extra 250 bonus points on purchases made from July 3-5. While you're there, the bakery is also offering patriotic decorated cakes and Fireworks & Freedom Bundtini Toppers for Independence Day celebrations. Or you can order any of the other customer favorites from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Just remember, guests are limited to one transaction during the promotion.
TGI Fridays
Celebrate America's 250th birthday at TGI Fridays by getting a free dessert with a purchase of an entree on July 4 (only valid for dine-in). The lone dessert item on the menu is the Brownie Obsession, a TGI Fridays original that includes a fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, a drizzle of caramel sauce, and glazed pecans.
Burger King
If you're a Burger King Royal Perks rewards member, you can score a Whopper Jr. for just $2.50 on July 4 through the app or the BK website — the lowest price seen in more than three decades, making it a major blast from the past. Don't forget to grab a Firecracker Cookie Pie featuring a sugar cookie crust topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles. We may be celebrating independence from royalty, but this is the only king we'll bow down to.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is celebrating your patriotic spirit with a free Original Glazed doughnut for anyone who comes in wearing red, white, and blue. Additionally, from July 2-5, guests can get an Original Glazed dozen for only $2.50 with the purchase of any dozen donuts or 16-count Minis. Drive-thru and in-store orders are limited to two per person, or one per order placed through the Krispy Kreme app or website.
Dunkin'
If you want a subtle energy boost during the holiday weekend, Dunkin's got you covered with $3 medium Refreshers after 1 p.m. every day through July 7. These iced green tea drinks feature B vitamins and a variety of fruit juice concentrates for a perfectly sweet and refreshing drink that's perfect for a hot summer afternoon. There's also a $6 Meal Deal that runs through July 7 and includes a medium hot or iced coffee and any two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches.
Applebee's
Applebee's fans have been counting down for this one. It's been two long years without it, but the Dollarita is finally back from July 1-31. For just $1, you can order this super-cheap margarita made with tequila, triple sec, and lime. However, not all locations may honor this promotion, so we recommend you call ahead to your local Applebee's before making the drive.
Jack in the Box
This year is big for Jack in the Box as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. You can enjoy tons of limited-time offers throughout the year, including the Hot Ones Munchie Meal through July 22. And from July 3-5, Jack Pack rewards members can score a free fry (any size) with app purchases over $1.
Subway
Subway's got lunch and dinner covered with its BOGO 50% off deal on Footlongs through July 20. This deal only applies after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. To get the deal, you'll need to log in to your Sub Club account, where the promotion is located. Note that the deal doesn't apply to the 5 Meat Italian, Fresh Fit, and Big Hot Pastrami.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods on Amazon is offering 50% off ice cream and frozen desserts for Prime members or 44% off without Prime through July 7. You can stock up on best-sellers like Tru Fru Frozen Strawberries with White and Milk Chocolate, JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks, or Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia Ice Cream.
Freddy's Frozen Custard
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating Independence Day with a super special discount. From July 3-5, Freddy's Rewards members can get two items on the menu for just $2.50 each. The two items are Freddy's Mini Red White & Blueberry Concrete, which is its frozen custard blended with toppings, or the All-Beef Hot Dog.
Whataburger
Whataburger is celebrating America's independence with a huge sweepstakes. From July 1-8, customers who order a Whatameal with a Coca-Cola drink through the app will be entered to win a fully-covered National Park adventure. The winner and five guests get round-trip coach airfare, a rental vehicle, and a four-night stay at any National Park, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite. Two runners-up will win free Whataburger food for a year.
Sonic
Sonic's America $2.50 Menu runs now through July 12. For just $2.50, you can order a Red, White, & Blue Slush Float, Jr. Double Cheeseburger, All-American Hot Dog, or Medium Onion Rings. If you're a Sonic mega-fan, there are also limited-edition 20-ounce cups with drink purchases. They include designs featuring American landmarks.
Round Table Pizza
If you're craving pizza, Round Table Pizza is offering a $29.99 Fourth of July special from July 3-7 that includes a large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza, an appetizer, and a 2-liter Pepsi. Just use promo code RTP110 when ordering through the app or online.
Circle K
Circle K is celebrating America's 250th birthday all summer long, not just on the official day. Aside from the fuel deals and a $2.50 Budget Car Wash, the convenience store and fuel station chain is offering a $2.50 Meal Deal at participating locations. This includes a Roller Grill item, such as hot dogs or taquitos, and a 7.5-ounce Coca-Cola brand drink or a Polar Pop (up to 44 ounces).