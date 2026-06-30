The Best Fourth Of July Food And Drink Freebies And Deals

Fourth of July celebrations are synonymous with burgers, hot dogs, potato salad that steals the show, and other comfort food favorites. But sometimes, you want to skip the kitchen prep and cooking and head to your favorite restaurant or grocery store instead. Luckily, the Fourth of July weekend is chock-full of freebies and deals worth taking advantage of. From free desserts to heavily discounted fan-favorite items, these patriotic offers are good enough to indulge in.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, there are also plenty of $2.50 deals, a price that's almost unheard of nowadays. Aside from holiday discounts, there are tons of seasonal and themed menu items decked out in red, white, and blue. And the deals aren't just limited to the Fourth of July. Some started a few weeks ago, while others extend throughout the entire month of July. If you're ready to celebrate Independence Day without spending a fortune, here are the best food and drink deals to grab.