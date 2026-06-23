The 10 Best Flavors At Nothing Bundt Cakes, According To Reviews
When you're craving a sweet treat, you can find plenty of chain and grocery store options. However, finding bundt cakes is a little harder. That's why it's so nice to have an option like Nothing Bundt Cakes, with plenty of scrumptious flavors to choose from and locations across 47 states and even Canada. Whether you're in the mood for something infused with berry flavors or prefer something more chocolatey, the cake chain has a little bit of everything.
It can be hard to narrow down what to get if you're not super familiar with the lineup. So, we went through reviews to find out what people kept coming back to. We can confidently say we compiled a list of the best flavors from the cake company — most are permanent, but a couple are seasonal offerings. You can find a flavor for any mood, and customers constantly rate them highly. You don't have to second-guess your order if it includes any of the following, because you'll know that you're getting something delicious and highly regarded.
Carrot
We get it, carrot cake is not for everyone, but plenty of customers love Nothing Bundt Cakes' version of this vegetable-laden treat. It was our No. 1 pick in a previous Tasting Table Nothing Bundt Cakes Bundtlet flavors review because of its incredible flavors. It has a terrific, complex, spiced aspect with abundant cinnamon, followed by nutmeg and some sweet, tangy pineapple morsels — the latter also adds to the overall moisture. The Bundtlet is great for a personal treat, but the standard bundt is excellent for entertaining since it serves more people.
"Everyone needs to try one," one Facebook comment says. Plenty of people say this is their favorite flavor and even the best carrot cake they've ever had. One person says that it reminds them of a spice cake, so that's something to consider if you plan to order it. It's heavily spiced, but it works well with the carrot and pineapple. Even if you're not typically a carrot cake fan, this version might sway your opinion. "Didn't know I loved carrot cake as much as I did until I had theirs. It's soooo good!" said one person in a Facebook thread about Nothing Bundt Cakes flavor recommendations. It's worth ordering for your next visit.
Confetti
If you like something a little more jovial, then you have to get the confetti cake. Even Nothing Bundt Cakes calls it the "most celebratory and festive cake yet." You can't help but feel a little happier thanks to the multicolored sprinkles tossed into the moist birthday cake-flavor base. It's a solid option for any occasion, big or small, since the flavors aren't particularly overwhelming, but it's still more complex than basic vanilla — and the reviewers mirror that.
Customers consider this flavor particularly delicious and say it's a top pick among toddlers, kids, and grandkids. When you're on the hunt for a birthday cake for little ones, this may very well be the way to go. And don't worry, plenty of adults love it, too. "As plain as it may seem, my favorite. Yummy," says one Facebook comment on a post about the cake flavor. Others say it's the best Nothing Bundt Cakes flavor yet, while one person says that eating it was "one of the best cake experiences in years."
Lemon
If you prefer a slightly fresher profile that doesn't feel quite as heavy, you might want to order the lemon flavor. Plenty of people consider it the best that Nothing Bundt Cakes has to offer. Loved for its fluffy crumb and zesty lemon notes, it's widely regarded as delicious and balanced. This is particularly because the lemon comes across as genuine — it doesn't seem overwhelming or artificial to entice customers to take bite after bite. It perfectly straddles the line of sweet and tart, and reviewers say they get a whiff of nostalgia when eating it, because it's such a classic, simple option.
This is the ideal summertime flavor because of its refreshing notes, but you can easily enjoy it year-round (which is probably why it's a permanent flavor). People think the cream cheese frosting pairs especially well with the tangy, moist lemon cake base. If you prefer fruity-forward flavors, but want something other than berry, opt for this citrus option. Happy customers say it's pretty much the only flavor that they order.
Classic Vanilla
You might think that vanilla can't be all that impressive when there are so many other captivating flavors to pick from, but that's not the case. Customers really enjoy this flavor because it's classic but fantastic. They even share that such a traditional flavor might be hard to do well, but Nothing Bundt Cakes really excels. The natural vanilla taste is the shining star, which sets it apart from more complex flavors on offer. You don't need fruit or chocolate additions when the base is made so well.
Reviewers love the vanilla bundt because it's moist, sweet, and totally scrumptious. The cream cheese frosting brings a slightly rich, creamy touch that rounds out the floral hint of vanilla. This flavor proves that sometimes simplicity works wonders when paired with quality ingredients and attention to detail. It's often deemed a family favorite, so it might be a great cake to bring to a party if you're not sure which flavor to get. One person on Tripadvisor shares that they got the vanilla bundt for their picky family member, who ended up thoroughly loving it. "Now he has his favorite cake anytime he wants it," they write.
Lemon Raspberry
A lemon and raspberry combination is ideal when you want the slightly tart notes to shine through, but it's not overwhelming, thanks to the sweet, moist cake base and creamy frosting. People say this is their favorite from Nothing Bundt Cakes because of its fruit-forward taste, noting that it seems refreshing and a bit unique compared to other flavors. The crumb is fluffy, while you still get a dose of the rich but proportionally applied cream cheese frosting. The flavors work wonderfully together, and you can taste both in every bite without one overpowering the other; this is thanks to the lemon cake base and the raspberry puree swirled in.
Lemon raspberry isn't on the permanent menu, but it occasionally returns, so it's worth keeping an eye out for. "The lemon raspberry should be available year-round!!! That flavor is a favorite of many," one person comments on Facebook. "I am sure sales would go up if we could get it anytime." Since this is many people's favorite cake flavor to order at this store, we agree that it wouldn't hurt if Nothing Bundt Cakes added it to the official lineup.
Strawberries & Cream
Berries and cream are an iconic duo that beautifully blends sweet, creamy notes with a touch of freshness and tang. It only makes sense that this combination works in bundt cake form. Here we see strawberry fruit and white chocolate combined into a sweet cake base. It leans into sweeter territory compared to flavors like lemon raspberry that have more obvious tart notes. And according to many customers, this is the best flavor out there.
Someone who claims to be a former Nothing Bundt Cakes employee on Reddit has shared their experience on just how coveted they are: "Strawberrys and cream was a top seller and people would go nuts for, they would buy them unfrosted and freeze them to have more bc it was seasonal until the last couple years!" Luckily, it is now part of the permanent menu, so you don't have to hoard them anymore. Fans often rate this flavor a perfect 10 out of 10 and say it reminds them of a cheesecake with strawberries. Others consistently say this flavor is incredible, that they went and bought multiple bundt cakes of it, and that it's their favorite.
White Chocolate Raspberry
At first glance, the white chocolate raspberry bundt cake may look similar to the lemon raspberry option, but this one is considerably more mellow (and of course, it's not yellow). Instead of a lemon cake base, we get a white chocolate one that offers a softer taste with a rich, moist consistency. Then, the raspberry puree gives it a sweet-tart note and a striking color. People consistently call it out as their top Nothing Bundt Cakes flavor. If you don't like white chocolate, this flavor might just change your tune. "I typically don't go for white chocolate, which makes the fact that I love their raspberry white chocolate all the more impressive," says one fan on a Reddit thread discussing people's favorite flavors.
Some even say this is one of their family's favorites, and they especially like buying it for celebrations and holidays. The cake has an elegant appearance and an approachable flavor, which is one of the main reasons some even choose it as their wedding cake. One customer says they bought two bundts to create an impressive two-tiered wedding cake.
So, you can't go wrong with this flavor for any occasion, but it is a standout for special ones. Customers who recommend the white chocolate raspberry also tend to like the lemon flavor, if you're looking for a couple of options for a party or gathering.
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Finally, we have a recommendation for the chocolate lovers out there. The chocolate chocolate chip doubles down on chocolate to cater to anyone who likes that earthy touch of cocoa. Fans say that it's easily the best option you can get from the bundt cake chain. The cake itself is rich and sweet, but it's not cloying by any means – one reviewer even compares it to a muffin. Some people suggest heating it up and even enjoy it without any frosting, which typically adds sweetness and creaminess. Others like the way the cream cheese frosting pairs with the cocoa-y cake, so this seems to be a personal preference. In our opinion, you can't go wrong with either method.
"I actually dont like chocolate cake that much but i looooved the chocolate chocolate chip," shares one customer on a Reddit thread. Fans say this moist cake is scrumptious and a top pick amongst friends or even for a birthday cake. And it's proof that a double chocolate cake doesn't have to feel too sweet or overwhelming. One person even rates it 100 out of 10, as if you needed another reason to get it.
Red Velvet
Red velvet is a decadent, classic cake flavor that calls for baking soda and vinegar to add zingy depth. While the cream cheese frosting is pretty typical, interestingly, Nothing Bundt Cakes' version of red velvet cake also includes chocolate chips. According to fans, this aspect makes it all the more delectable. The red velvet consistently gets high praise from customers, who say it is the best flavor at the bundt chain, hands down. If you're looking for a good pairing, people who like red velvet tend to enjoy the lemon bundt cake, too.
Fans say that the brand's cream cheese frosting is the perfect complement to red velvet cake, while the occasional chocolate chip adds dimension. It's like you get a mini burst of sweetness with a touch of added texture that breaks apart the otherwise moist consistency. This cake is a standout for all sorts of occasions, particularly because you can order it along with any number of decorations — which is one of many tasty facts customers might not know about Nothing Bundt Cakes. It'll first draw you in with the color, which customers find quite beautiful, and then keep you happy with the rich flavor. People even like it for a Christmas Eve cake, if you need something festive.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip
It's always nice to have a gluten-free option at such a big chain; however, it's important to note that the gluten-free chocolate chip bundt is not necessarily safe for celiacs. This seems to vary by bakery, though. Some people share that they got sick after consuming one, while others say they've ordered many times without a hitch. So, ordering them could be a gamble that you might not be willing to risk. But those who don't have issues say that it is unbelievably delicious.
You don't have to be gluten-free to consider it a top pick, either. Plenty of customers say the flavor is amazing or that their spouse couldn't tell it was gluten-free at all. It has the classic cream cheese frosting, a gluten-free cake base, vanilla, and mini chocolate chips to create a scrumptious combination. Some even recommend placing it in the fridge, saying that serving it cold helps transform the texture into something like an ice cream cupcake; they explain that the way the frosting hardens makes it so luxurious while the cake base gets slightly firmer, too.
Methodology
We combed through Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, previous Tasting Table reviews, and other sources to find positive reviews for each flavor. Everything on this list had to be overwhelmingly positive, with plenty of glowing reviews. We looked for recommendations with the most upvotes or likes to indicate that others agree it's a top flavor. It wasn't enough for one person to say a flavor was amazing, so you can rest assured these are genuinely the best flavors Nothing Bundt Cakes has to offer. Each flavor is backed up by multiple sources, too, so we didn't compile data from a single site.
There's a little bit of everything, from something simple to bolder flavors. Many of these are permanent, although a couple are limited-time offerings — we included the latter because of how much praise they received. Some of the Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors that deserve a comeback are among the more unique, complex options.