Every Dunkin' Wake-Up Wrap, Ranked
When you picture Dunkin', you may conjure an image of its selection of donuts (the sour cream received first place in a previous taste test, by the way) or some tantalizing iced coffees (Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte is number 1 here). You might not, however, consider or even know about the brand's Wake-Up Wraps, which are somewhat hidden on the menu near the other snacky items.
These small savory delights are basically like a breakfast taco of sorts. The wrap (tortilla) is thin, and then there's protein in the form of bacon, egg, or sausage. They're enough to satiate you for a bit, but not so heavy or large that you feel bogged down for the rest of the morning.
I've had one or two of the wraps at a time on occasion, but this time, I decided to try every Wake-Up Wrap that my local Dunkin' currently has on the menu — although it's worth noting that availability may vary based on your location. In my experience, Dunkin' always likes to switch things up, whether that's bringing something new, adding seasonal menu items, or taking a beloved product off the menu. I ranked the following five items based on their taste, texture, how filling they are, and then a bit of my personal preferences to boot. Come with me on this tasting journey to find the best among them.
5. Egg and cheese
It's not that the egg and cheese is bad. It's merely the least filling of the Wake-Up Wraps. We've got egg, cheddar cheese, and the tortilla, while everything else on this list has an added protein to offer some oomph into the mix. For this reason alone, the egg and cheese wrap receives last place in the ranking. The tortilla is soft, the cheese gives richness and a creamy mouthfeel, and the egg ... well, it's there. Luckily, it's nicely cooked and not at all rubbery, but it merely tastes like egg with nothing else to bring dimension.
As you can see, the egg and cheese are concentrated in the middle, so you're left with a lot of unflavored, unaccompanied tortilla. I found myself wishing for some hot sauce to douse over the wrap because it's just a smidge boring. At the very least, a sprinkle of pepper could give this some added intrigue. The lack of flavor and filling makes this an easy fifth-place pick.
4. Bacon, egg, and cheese
Don't be fooled by the black bits on the bacon. This is merely some char or something that transferred during the cooking process. It is not black pepper or an added flavor. I've cooked enough in my own kitchen to know that this happens, usually because the heat is too high. While relatively normal, I don't really want to pay for something that looks like this, truth be told. Plus, it doesn't make for a visually appealing experience.
That said, the char doesn't ruin the flavor by any measure. I'm merely noting it for context, because I'm certain some customers would avoid it if they weren't sure what it is. For me, it doesn't play a part in receiving fourth place.
What does factor in, though, is the general texture and plain flavor of the wrap. The bacon here is a bit chewy and doesn't bring much to the meal as far as texture goes. It's savory and mildly smoky to give a flavor boost enough to place this just above the egg and cheese wrap, but I likely wouldn't order this option again with others on the menu.
3. Turkey sausage, egg, and cheese
I typically like turkey sausage, but it is fairly bland in the case of this wrap, alongside other soft, mainly unseasoned ingredients. Usually, you want strong elements (crisp bread or zesty chipotle mayo, for example) or pronounced seasoning to make turkey sausage enticing (such as salt, pepper, and sage in the case of homemade turkey sausage patties), and that's lacking in this Dunkin' wrap.
It's drab, limp, and somewhat watery when it's just the sausage by itself. I've thoroughly enjoyed the turkey sausage in a Dunkin' breakfast sandwich, but looking back, it's likely because of the additional dimensions from supporting ingredients like a firmly toasted English muffin with added crunch from cornmeal. Also, in favor of the sandwich, you get a full square of turkey sausage rather than half. This smaller portion leaves a lot of plain tortilla.
In the case of this turkey sausage, egg, and cheese Wake-Up Wrap, everything is altogether too soft and therefore lacks substance to rank higher. I like the flavor more than the bacon, and the texture, while soft, is also better than the chewiness of the last wrap.
2. Sausage, egg, and cheese
The half-moon shape of the regular sausage makes it a better fit — literally — for the wrap. It's like it cocoons its way into the folded-over tortilla. You can see that it physically takes up more space in this sausage, egg, and cheese wrap, and, therefore, offers more flavor to more bites than the turkey sausage's rectangular shape. Again, we have egg and cheese as the base. There's nothing new to talk about there. But at least the sausage has some fattiness and depth, whereas the turkey sausage feels light and watery.
The sausage also has a hint of savory seasoning, whatever that is, that makes it the most flavorful option out of all the Wake-Up Wraps thus far. Plus, it feels like we're finally at a place where there's some substance and heftiness when taking a bite. If you're making your decision on which wrap to get purely based on what's more satisfying or filling, then this should be your go-to. But in terms of flavor, the final and next wrap is best.
1. Black pepper bacon, egg, and cheese
There's really no competition. The black pepper, bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is the clear winner in the Wake-Up Wrap head-to-head because the flavor is above and beyond any other option on this list. First, we have a different cheese: white cheddar. It's just as creamy as the other cheese but a little more interesting, if not slightly nutty, so there's more flavor.
Then we have the same old egg, but this time it has pepper flecks that transfer from the bacon to give it added flavor — which is quite welcome, as noted by the lack in the egg and cheese wrap. The bacon is both sweet and peppery, which creates a fantastic, complex flavor profile to work with the egg, cheese, and tortilla. It's memorable, and every crevice contains that sugary-peppery bite.
I also found this bacon to be slightly crisper than on the standard bacon wrap, which gives it a unique but satisfying mouthfeel to juxtapose against otherwise soft ingredients. If you want something sweet and savory, then the black pepper bacon, egg, and cheese is the best Wake-Up Wrap Dunkin' has to offer.
Methodology
To conduct my taste test, I pre-ordered through my Dunkin' app and picked up the wraps in the drive-thru at my local Dunkin' in the San Diego area. I came home, took photos, and then tried all five options. I took a couple of bites of each and then sipped water between each one to reset my taste buds. Since there's little variation between the Wake-Up Wraps, save for a minor tweak in proteins, I based my rankings on taste, texture, personal preference, and how filling each one was. If you want something that's noticeably different, with varying meats, cheeses, and breads, you might want to try one of Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches.