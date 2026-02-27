Every Dunkin' Wake-Up Wrap, Ranked

When you picture Dunkin', you may conjure an image of its selection of donuts (the sour cream received first place in a previous taste test, by the way) or some tantalizing iced coffees (Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte is number 1 here). You might not, however, consider or even know about the brand's Wake-Up Wraps, which are somewhat hidden on the menu near the other snacky items.

These small savory delights are basically like a breakfast taco of sorts. The wrap (tortilla) is thin, and then there's protein in the form of bacon, egg, or sausage. They're enough to satiate you for a bit, but not so heavy or large that you feel bogged down for the rest of the morning.

I've had one or two of the wraps at a time on occasion, but this time, I decided to try every Wake-Up Wrap that my local Dunkin' currently has on the menu — although it's worth noting that availability may vary based on your location. In my experience, Dunkin' always likes to switch things up, whether that's bringing something new, adding seasonal menu items, or taking a beloved product off the menu. I ranked the following five items based on their taste, texture, how filling they are, and then a bit of my personal preferences to boot. Come with me on this tasting journey to find the best among them.