This Classic Kentucky Soda Is Turning 100 Years Old In 2026

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Quintessentially American sodas like Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper are known for having a lengthy history, but there are plenty of regional beverages worthy of the same acclaim. Bourbon is practically the official drink of Kentucky, though we'd argue the century-old Ale-8-One soda brand also puts the Bluegrass State on the map.

In 1926, George Lee Wainscott of Winchester, Kentucky introduced a new soda — a ginger ale variation with a one-of-a-kind taste — at the Clark County Fair. After discovering ginger beer in Europe, Wainscott set to work creating a carbonated drink with the same punch of flavor, without all the heat. He took the ginger and combined it with a hint of citrus, creating a refreshing drink that wasn't overwhelmingly sweet or spicy. Dubbed as Ale-8-One ("a late one," as it was the latest thing in the world of soda), the drink quickly found local success.

For a century, Kentuckians have loved the fruit-forward ginger ale. Ale-8-One has become a treasure in the state, with the brand offering free tours of its factory to give fans a closer look at the history of the soda and its production. While the tours are informative, don't think they'll key you into what exactly goes into Ale-8-One's ginger ale — that's a family secret that's been closely guarded for years.