This Classic Kentucky Soda Is Turning 100 Years Old In 2026
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Quintessentially American sodas like Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper are known for having a lengthy history, but there are plenty of regional beverages worthy of the same acclaim. Bourbon is practically the official drink of Kentucky, though we'd argue the century-old Ale-8-One soda brand also puts the Bluegrass State on the map.
In 1926, George Lee Wainscott of Winchester, Kentucky introduced a new soda — a ginger ale variation with a one-of-a-kind taste — at the Clark County Fair. After discovering ginger beer in Europe, Wainscott set to work creating a carbonated drink with the same punch of flavor, without all the heat. He took the ginger and combined it with a hint of citrus, creating a refreshing drink that wasn't overwhelmingly sweet or spicy. Dubbed as Ale-8-One ("a late one," as it was the latest thing in the world of soda), the drink quickly found local success.
For a century, Kentuckians have loved the fruit-forward ginger ale. Ale-8-One has become a treasure in the state, with the brand offering free tours of its factory to give fans a closer look at the history of the soda and its production. While the tours are informative, don't think they'll key you into what exactly goes into Ale-8-One's ginger ale — that's a family secret that's been closely guarded for years.
Ale-8-One is a star in every mixed drink
Kentuckians may not know what ingredients are in Ale-8-One, but it is common knowledge that the ginger ale goes hand-in-hand with bourbon. Its light, slightly sweet flavor perfectly balances out the intensity of both standard and non-alcoholic bourbons. Classic Ale-8-One is best used in a Kentucky mule. The cocktail is given a bolder touch with the brown liquor, and there's no better pairing for it than Ale-8-One. Its mild ginger taste keeps the heat of the bourbon under control, making each sip nice and smooth.
The brand is most known for its ginger and citrus duo, but the flavors also make an appearance in the background of other drinks from Ale-8-One, such as its Orange Cream Ale-8 and Cherry Ale-8 sodas. The brand's Blackberry Ale-8 soda can make a delicious, fruit-forward Kentucky mule, or add a hint of ginger to a blackberry sage vodka smash if you're craving something lighter than bourbon.
Any of Ale-8-One's sodas can also upgrade a classic mint julep cocktail. With both drinks being Kentucky staples, the combination is perfect for sipping on all summer long. Instead of topping it off with club soda to make a spritz, opt for one of the ginger ales. The brand's Cherry Ale-8 brings a sweet, ripe taste to the cocktail, while its Orange Cream-flavored ginger ale amps up the mint's refreshing nature with a citrusy boost.